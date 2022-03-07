Spiritualized share “The Mainline Song” from new LP, announce fall tour

Spiritualized have shared a new song from their upcoming album, Everything Was Beautiful, which is out April 22 via Fat Possum. (The album was supposed to be out February 25 but got moved due to pressing plant delays.) "The Mainline Song" is one of the best, most joyous songs on the album, with Jason Pierce singing "I wanted to know if you wanted to go to the city tonight" against an orchestral rush of fuzzed out guitars, strings, woodwinds and choir. You can watch the video for that below.

Pierce has also announced a fall Spiritualized tour that kicks off September 8 in Washington, DC and wraps up in the NYC area with shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on September 23 and Manhattan's Beacon Theatre on September 24. Tickets for all shows on the fall tour go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time.

Before that, Spiritualized will tour the West Coast while here for Coachella. All dates are listed below.

Spiritualized - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu, MAR 31@ 7:00 PM - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

Fri, APR 1@ 7:00 PM - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

Sun, APR 3@ 7:00 PM - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

Mon, APR 4@ 7:00 PM - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Tue, APR 5@ 7:00 PM - Commonwealth Studios - South Salt Lake, UT

Thu, APR 7@ 7:00 PM - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

Fri, APR 8@ 7:00 PM - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Sat, APR 9@ 7:00 PM - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, Canada

Mon, APR 11@ 8:00 PM - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Tue, APR 12@ 8:00 PM - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Thu, APR 14@ 9:00 PM - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA

Sun, APR 17@ 7:00 PM - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ

Mon, APR 18@ 7:00 PM - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

Wed, APR 20@ 7:00 PM - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Thu, APR 21@ 7:00 PM - Henry Miller Memorial Library - Big Sur, CA

Fri, APR 22@ 7:00 PM - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 - Indio, CA

Thu, APR 28@ 7:00 PM - The Forum - Bath, United Kingdom

Fri, APR 29@ 7:00 PM - Cambridge Corn Exchange - Cambridge, United Kingdom

Sat, APR 30@ 7:00 PM - Brighton Dome - Brighton, United Kingdom

Mon, MAY 2@ 7:00 PM - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Wed, MAY 4@ 7:00 PM - Sage Gateshead - Gateshead, United Kingdom

Thu, MAY 5@ 7:00 PM - SWG3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sat, MAY 7@ 7:00 PM - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

Sun, MAY 8@ 7:00 PM - Bridewater Hall - Manchester, United Kingdom

Mon, MAY 9@ 7:00 PM - The Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Tue, MAY 10@ 7:00 PM - Roundhouse - London, United Kingdom

Thu, JUL 21@ 12:00 PM - bluedot festival - Macclesfield, United Kingdom

Thu, SEP 8@ 7:00 PM - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Fri, SEP 9@ 7:00 PM - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Sat, SEP 10@ 7:00 PM - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

Sun, SEP 11@ 7:00 PM - The Caverns - Pelham, TN

Tue, SEP 13@ 7:00 PM - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

Wed, SEP 14@ 7:00 PM - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

Fri, SEP 16@ 7:00 PM - Saint Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

Sun, SEP 18@ 7:00 PM - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada

Mon, SEP 19@ 7:00 PM - Théâtre Corona - Montréal, Canada

Tue, SEP 20@ 7:00 PM - Royale - Boston, MA

Thu, SEP 22@ 7:00 PM - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Fri, SEP 23@ 7:00 PM - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

Sat, SEP 24@ 7:00 PM - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY