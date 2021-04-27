Split Single (Bob Mould Band, R.E.M., Superchunk) ready new LP, share first single

Split Single, the group led by Jason Narducy (Bob Mould, Verbow), has announced a new album, Amplificado, which will be out June 25 via Inside Outside Records. The band for this album includes R.E.M.'s Mike Mills on bass and Jason's Bob Mould bandmate Jon Wurster on drums, and they made the record at Chicago's Electrical Audio studio.

The first single from the record is the anthemic and very catchy "(Nothing You Can Do) To End This Love," a tribute of love and support to the LGBTQ+ community. “The chords and melody for this song sounded like defiance to me,” says Narducy. “I wanted to write a lyric that matched this sonic mood. The first words that came into my head were ‘She loves her and he loves him.’ So it ended up being an unconventional love song. I’m expressing support and joy for diverse couples everywhere, including but not only my friends that appear in the video.”

That video, directed by Jamie Fleischel, is really sweet and you can watch it -- and check out the album art and tracklist -- below.

Amplificado Tracklist:

01. caPtAIN calamIty’S crUde pRoCessiON

02. Blood Break Ground

03. Stone Heart World

04. 95 Percent

05. Adrift

06. Bitten by the Sound

07. (Nothing You Can Do) To End This Love

08. Mangled Tusk

09. Belly of Lead

10. Worry

11. Satellite