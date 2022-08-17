Spoon announce ‘Kill the Moonlight’ 20th anniversary vinyl edition

Spoon's fourth album, Kill the Moonlight, turns 20 on on August 20, and to celebrate, the band are reissuing it on white vinyl via Matador's Revisionist History series. It's out September 9 and you can preorder it now.

To go along with the vinyl, Matador is going to be posting the videos for the singles from the album with commentary from Britt Daniel. Here's what he says about the video for "The Way We Get By":

Here’s one of those videos where I'm still trying to figure out what’s going on. I remember we worked on a shot of me making a suggestive handoff of a seemingly nefarious package, and some espionage-like loose story that was to be bookended by a little performance done on the sidewalk without a permit. Shot in a few hours in Chinatown during a 19-day van tour where we had no days off, the package handoff sequence had to be removed from the edit because MTV deemed it too indicative of a drug deal. I’m not sure what happened to the rest of the story but this thing holds up pretty well. The video was directed by Steve Hanft who had among other things, and this is the truth, years earlier directed a movie I had never heard of called Kill The Moonlight. I thought I'd discovered that phrase in an early 19th century futurist manifesto. And well, I had. But so had he. Picture me trying to explain that to him on set when he thought our album referenced his movie. Steve had also shot the video for Beck’s song Loser and Beck put an album out one month after ours which had a song on it called Paper Tiger, as did Kill The Moonlight. That’s some universe type shit.

Watch "The Way We Get By" video below.

Spoon will be out on tour with Interpol -- whose debut album Turn on the Bright Lights also turns 20 on Saturday -- starting August 25 at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park. The tour was supposed to be with The Goon Sax, who recently announced they've broken up, and now Water From Your Eyes will open the tour. All dates are listed below.

You can also pick up Spoon's latest, Lucifer on the Sofa, and more of their albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

SPOON - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thursday, August 25 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park NJ %

Friday, August 26 Budweiser Stage, Toronto ON #

Saturday, August 27 Thompson’s Point, ­Portland ME %

Sunday, August 28 Bold Point Pavilion, Providence RI %

Tuesday, August 30 KEMBA Live! Outdoor, Columbus OH %

Thursday, September 1 ­­Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati OH %

Saturday, September 3 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville NC %

Sunday, September 4 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville TN %

Tuesday, September 6 ­Stage AE Outdoors, Pittsburgh PA %

Thursday, September 8 TCU Amphitheater at White River Park, Indianapolis IN %

Friday, September 9 ­Stifel Theatre, St. Louis MO %

Saturday, September 10 The Criterion, Oklahoma City OK %

Tuesday, September 13 The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas NV %

Wednesday, September 14 Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles CA %

Friday, September 16 Paramount Theatre, Seattle WA %

Saturday, September 17 Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland OR %

Sunday, September 18 Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland OR %

Thursday, October 6 Tolouse Theatre, New Orleans LA

Friday, October 7 Tolouse Theatre, New Orleans LA

Sunday October 9 Austin City Limits Festival, Austin TX

Tuesday, October 11 Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa OK

Wednesday, October 12 Party For The Parks, Zilker Park, Austin TX

Saturday,October 15 Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Fort Worth TX

Sunday October 16 Austin City Limits Festival, Austin TX

Saturday, November 19 Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City MX

# Metric, Interpol,

% w/ Interpol, Water From Your Eyes