Spoon announce ‘Lucifer on the Moon’ dub album with Adrian Sherwood (stream “On the Radio”)
Earlier this year, Spoon released a remix of "My Babe" from this year's Lucifer on the Sofa that featured legendary reggae and postpunk producer (and On-U Sound founder) Adrian Sherwood at the controls. Turns out Sherwood did a remix of the entire album, and that's coming out as Lucifer on the Moon on November 4 via Matador. “I got into the melody and the thoughts it evoked in me,” Sherwood says. “It just evolved and we eventually found ourselves with a whole album.”
“It wasn’t just a thing where you pick apart this and that and you stay on the grid and you add a delay,” says Spoon frontman Britt Daniel. “He added so much more instrumentation to the tracks that they became completely different versions of the songs. Not just remixes, but companion pieces. A ‘Part II.’”
Spoon have shared a new track from it, "On the Radio," which does indeed transform it into a new song, working in reggae rhythms and all manner of new sounds. It's very cool, and you can watch the video, directed by Britt, below.
Spoon recently wrapped up their tour with Interpol but do still have a few shows on their 2022 slate, including playing WFUV's annual Holiday Cheer show at Beacon Theatre on December 6 with Lucius and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. All dates are listed below.
Lucifer on the Moon:
My Babe
On the Radio
Held
The Devile & Mister Jones
Lucifer on the Sofa
Astral Jacket
Feels Alright
Wild
The Hardest Cut
Satellite
SPOON: 2022 TOUR
Thursday, Oct. 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Friday, Oct. 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Sunday, Oct. 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Austin, TX @ Party For the Parks
Friday, Oct. 14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Saturday, Oct. 15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
Sunday, Oct. 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
Saturday, Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (WFUV Holiday Cheer)
Wednesday, Dec 7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (DC101-derland)
Thursday, Dec 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino (WRFF – Britt + Alex)