Spoon announce ‘Lucifer on the Moon’ dub album with Adrian Sherwood (stream “On the Radio”)

Earlier this year, Spoon released a remix of "My Babe" from this year's Lucifer on the Sofa that featured legendary reggae and postpunk producer (and On-U Sound founder) Adrian Sherwood at the controls. Turns out Sherwood did a remix of the entire album, and that's coming out as Lucifer on the Moon on November 4 via Matador. “I got into the melody and the thoughts it evoked in me,” Sherwood says. “It just evolved and we eventually found ourselves with a whole album.”

“It wasn’t just a thing where you pick apart this and that and you stay on the grid and you add a delay,” says Spoon frontman Britt Daniel. “He added so much more instrumentation to the tracks that they became completely different versions of the songs. Not just remixes, but companion pieces. A ‘Part II.’”

Spoon have shared a new track from it, "On the Radio," which does indeed transform it into a new song, working in reggae rhythms and all manner of new sounds. It's very cool, and you can watch the video, directed by Britt, below.

Spoon recently wrapped up their tour with Interpol but do still have a few shows on their 2022 slate, including playing WFUV's annual Holiday Cheer show at Beacon Theatre on December 6 with Lucius and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. All dates are listed below.

Lucifer on the Moon

Lucifer on the Moon:

My Babe

On the Radio

Held

The Devile & Mister Jones

Lucifer on the Sofa

Astral Jacket

Feels Alright

Wild

The Hardest Cut

Satellite

SPOON: 2022 TOUR

Thursday, Oct. 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Friday, Oct. 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Austin, TX @ Party For the Parks

Friday, Oct. 14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Sunday, Oct. 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (WFUV Holiday Cheer)

Wednesday, Dec 7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (DC101-derland)

Thursday, Dec 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino (WRFF – Britt + Alex)