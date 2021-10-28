Spoon announce ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’, share horror film “The Hardest Cut” video

Spoon have announced Lucifer on the Sofa, the band's 10th album, which will be out February 11 via Matador. It's the first album they've made in Austin in over a decade, and the band describe it as their most rock n' roll record to date. Britt Daniel goes on to say it's "the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.” The album was co-produced by the band and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.

The first single "The Hardest Cut" has a little bluesy strut to it that owes more than a little to Spoon's Texas boogie rock forefathers. “I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top,” Britt says. The video for the song has the band playing a strange house party where the crowd line dance as if in a trance and something sinister is happening on the floor below. Be warned, things get a little grisly, but it makes for good Halloween Week viewing. Check that out below.

You can preorder Lucifer on the Sofa and check out the artwork and tracklist below. You can also pick up pick up Spoon's Gimme Fiction and A Series of Sneaks on vinyl in the BV shop.

To celebrate the announcement of the new album, Spoon have are streaming their September 28 show at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom via Moment House. The show features the band playing "The Hardest Cut" as well as another song off the album, "My Babe." The show streams tonight (10/28) at 9 PM Eastern and tickets are on sale.

Spoon recently wrapped up their North American tour with four NY area shows -- check out photos and setlist from Brooklyn Steel.

Lucifer on the Sofa tracklist

Held

The Hardest Cut

The Devil & Mister Jones

Wild

My Babe

Feels Alright

On The Radio

Astral Jacket

Satellite

Lucifer On The Sofa

Spoon at Brooklyn Steel last weekend: