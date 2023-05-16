Spoon announce new EP, share “Sugar Babies,” touring with Black Keys, Weezer, more

Spoon are back with a new EP, Memory Dust, that will be out June 13 via Matador. These songs began during the recording sessions for their great 2022 album Lucifer on the Sofa, but were finished a year later after the band toured the world. It includes two new originals, “Sugar Babies” and “Silver Girl,” plus a cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine.”

They've shared "Sugar Babies," which mixes acoustic guitar and barroom piano into a dusty, sultry groove that's peppered with sax. It's a good one and you can listen below.

Spoon will be busy on tour this summer, including European dates with Black Keys, and US dates with Weezer. All are listed below.

SPOON - 2023 Tour Dates

Sat. May 27 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

Wed. June 14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Thu. June 15 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Fri. June 16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset #

Sun. June 18 – Paris, FR @ Zenith de Paris #

Mon. June 19 – Paris, FR @ Zenith de Paris #

Tue. June 20 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Wed. June 21 – London, UK @ The O2 #

Thu. June 22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

Sat. June 24 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

Tue. June 27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium Cologne #

Wed. June 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne #

Fri. June 30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sat. July 1 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

Sun. July 2 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

Tue. July 4 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

Thu. July 6 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

Fri. July 7 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sun. August 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %

Mon. August 21 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. August 22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

Thu. August 24 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater %

Sat. August 26 – Abiquiu, NM @ Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival

Sun. August 27 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %

Mon. August 28 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

Wed. August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

Fri. September 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater %

Sat. September 2 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre %

Sun. September 3 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

Wed. September 13 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis SOLD OUT

Thu. September 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

Thu. September 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. September 16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

# w/ The Black Keys

% w/ Weezer