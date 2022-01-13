Spoon announce North American tour with Margaret Glaspy, Geese

Spoon's anticipated new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, is out February 11, and the band have just announced a North American tour in support. April dates, which include the East Coast and Midwest are with Margaret Glaspy; West Coast dates happen in May and June and are with Geese. Much sooner than that, Spoon play a record release show at Santa Ana's Observatory on February 8. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 16 and the Los Angeles show is at the Hollywood Palladium on June 2. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM local time.

Spoon - 2022 Tour Dates

2/8 - Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *

6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese

Check out photos from Spoon's 2021 show at NJ's White Eagle Hall: