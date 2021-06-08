Spoon announce North American tour with Nicole Atkins (3 NYC area shows)

Spoon have announced a North American tour that will have them out in September and October, including headline dates with Nicole Atkins opening, and a few California shows where Spoon open for St. Vincent. The dates kick off in Ogden, UT on 9/3 and include shows in Aspen, Boulder, Des Moines, and Fargo, and then California shows with St Vincent in Paso Robles, Berkeley and Los Angeles, before wrapping up at Ohana Fest.

The October dates are on the East Coast beginning 10/17 in Burlington, and then hitting Portland, ME, Poughkeepsie, Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on 10/21, Brooklyn Steel on 10/23 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 10/24. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for Capitol Theatre, Brooklyn Steel, White Eagle Hall and all headline shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local with presales starting June 9 at 10 AM local.

Spoon also play Wilco's Sky Blue Sky destination festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico in January, 2022.

SPOON - 2021 TOUR DATES

9.03.21 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series

9.04.21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

9.05.21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

9.07.21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

9.09.21 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place *

9.10.21 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing - Outdoors *

9.22.21 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

9.23.21 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theater %

9.24.21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

9.25.21 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

10.17.21 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

10.18.21 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10.19.21 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater *

10.21.21 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre *

10.23.21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10.24.21 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

1.17.22 – Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

* w/ Nicole Atkins

% w/ St. Vincent

# w/ St. Vincent, Marian Mereba