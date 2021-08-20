Spoon cancel Iowa show over state’s “vaccine passport” ban

Spoon played their first show since the pandemic in July, and they have a North American tour lined up and set to begin in September. They've announced a change to that tour, cancelling the September 9 show at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa, because of the state's ban on "vaccine passports," which bars businesses and government entities from requiring customers prove they've been vaccinated to enter. Instead, Spoon have announced a show at the Slowdown in Omaha, NE on the same night, September 9. Tickets are on sale now.

The band have shared a statement, which reads:

Hey everybody - in just two weeks we'll be heading out for our first run of shows in a quite a while. It's one of the greatest parts of being in a band - getting out there & getting to play real music with real instruments in front of real people. We are stoked. Times being what they are, we've been working with local promoters to try to provide a safer experience for everyone at our shows by requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test 48 hours prior to entry. Due to Iowa's limitations of vaccine mandates, we're regrettably canceling the Sept 9 Des Moines show. We're replacing that gig with a show at the Slowdown in Omaha, NE on the same date. We sincerely apologize to ticket holders in Des Moines. Ticket buyers to the Des Moines show, please refer to your point of purchase for refund information. Tickets for the Slowdown in Omaha on September 9th are on sale now. Details on specific show policies will be messaged to ticket buyers for each show.

See Spoon's updated tour dates, and pictures from their July Austin show, below.

SPOON: 2021-2022 TOUR

Fri, SEP 3 Ogden Twilight Series Ogden, UT

Sat, SEP 4 Belly Up Aspen, CO *

Sun, SEP 5 Belly Up Aspen, CO *

Tue, SEP 7 Boulder Theater Boulder, CO *

Thu, SEP 9 Slowdown Omaha, NE *

Fri, SEP 10 Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND *

Sat, SEP 11 Basilica Block Party 2021 Minneapolis, MN

Wed, SEP 22 Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA ^

Thu, SEP 23 The Greek Theatre Berkeley Berkeley, CA ^

Fri, SEP 24 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA ^%

Sat, SEP 25 Ohana Fest 2021 Dana Point, CA

Sun, OCT 17 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT *

Mon, OCT 18 State Theater Portland, ME *

Tue, OCT 19 The Chance Theater Poughkeepsie, NY *

Thu, OCT 21 Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY *

Sat, OCT 23 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY *

Sun, OCT 24 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ *

Mon, JAN 17, 2022 Wilco's Sky Blue Sky 2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico

* - w/ Nicole Atkins

^ - w/ St. Vincent

% - w/ Marian Mereba