Spoon & Nicole Atkins played White Eagle Hall (pics), have upcoming livestream shows

Spoon wrapped up their three-show NY-area run with Nicole Atkins on Sunday at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. In addition to "Jonathan Fisk," "the Way We Get By," "Small Stakes," "The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine," and other time-tested favorites, the band included new song "My Babe" from their then-unannounced new album Lucifer on My Sofa as one of the encore songs. Check out the setlist and pics from the night by P Squared below.

Spoon are celebrating the announcement of their new album, which is out in February via Matador, with pro-shot stream of their September 28 show at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom via Moment House, where they played "My Babe" as well as new single "The Hardest Cut." The show streams tonight (10/28) at 9 PM Eastern and tickets are on sale.

Nicole Atkins also has an upcoming streaming show via Moment House that is available on December 10 at 9 PM Eastern. It's called Memphis Ice, and is "a cabaret-styled performance film" that reimagines her 2020 album Italian Ice. It's also out as an album. Tickets are on sale and you can watch a preview below.

SETLIST: Spoon @ White Eagle Hall 10/24/2021

The Beast and Dragon, Adored

Small Stakes

Inside Out

I Turn My Camera On

Wild

The Way We Get By

The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine

Don't You Evah

Do You

I Summon You

Don't Make Me a Target

My Mathematical Mind

The Underdog

Got Nuffin

Black Like Me

Encore:

I Ain't the One

My Babe

Jonathon Fisk

Rent I Pay