Spoon & Nicole Atkins played White Eagle Hall (pics), have upcoming livestream shows
Spoon wrapped up their three-show NY-area run with Nicole Atkins on Sunday at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. In addition to "Jonathan Fisk," "the Way We Get By," "Small Stakes," "The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine," and other time-tested favorites, the band included new song "My Babe" from their then-unannounced new album Lucifer on My Sofa as one of the encore songs. Check out the setlist and pics from the night by P Squared below.
Spoon are celebrating the announcement of their new album, which is out in February via Matador, with pro-shot stream of their September 28 show at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom via Moment House, where they played "My Babe" as well as new single "The Hardest Cut." The show streams tonight (10/28) at 9 PM Eastern and tickets are on sale.
Nicole Atkins also has an upcoming streaming show via Moment House that is available on December 10 at 9 PM Eastern. It's called Memphis Ice, and is "a cabaret-styled performance film" that reimagines her 2020 album Italian Ice. It's also out as an album. Tickets are on sale and you can watch a preview below.
SETLIST: Spoon @ White Eagle Hall 10/24/2021
The Beast and Dragon, Adored
Small Stakes
Inside Out
I Turn My Camera On
Wild
The Way We Get By
The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine
Don't You Evah
Do You
I Summon You
Don't Make Me a Target
My Mathematical Mind
The Underdog
Got Nuffin
Black Like Me
Encore:
I Ain't the One
My Babe
Jonathon Fisk
Rent I Pay