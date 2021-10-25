Spoon played 3 NYC area shows with Nicole Atkins (pics from Brooklyn Steel, video, setlists)

Spoon 's North American tour hit the NYC area this weekend, playing shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theater on Thursday (10/21), Brooklyn Steel on Saturday (10/23) and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Sunday (10/24). With no new album to promote, Spoon trotted out the hits, pulling from all over the catalogue. The setlists for Capitol Theater and Brooklyn Steel were very similar, including a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation," while they mixed up the order and song selection a little more at White Eagle Hall which was the most intimate of the three nights (pictures from that show coming soon). All three shows included "The Beast and Dragon, Adored," "I Turn My Camera On," "Don't Make Me a Target," "My Mathematical Mind," "The Fitted Shirt," "The Way We Get By," and more. Setlists from all three nights are below.

Photographer Ellen Qbertplaya was on hand for the Brooklyn Steel show and her pictures from the whole night, including the opening set from tourmate Nicole Atkins, are in this post, along with a few fan-taken video clips.

You can pick up Spoon's Gimme Fiction and A Series of Sneaks on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Spoon @ Capitol Theater 10/21/2021

The Beast and Dragon, Adored

Small Stakes

Don't You Evah

Do You

Wild

The Fitted Shirt

Don't Make Me a Target

My Mathematical Mind

The Underdog

Got Nuffin

I Summon You

The Way We Get By

Inside Out

I Turn My Camera On

Jonathon Fisk

Encore:

Isolation

(John Lennon cover)

Trouble Comes Running

Black Like Me

Rent I Pay

SETLIST: Spoon @ Brooklyn Steel 10/23/2021

The Beast and Dragon, Adored

Small Stakes

Don't You Evah

Do You

The Fitted Shirt

Don't Make Me a Target

My Mathematical Mind

The Underdog

Got Nuffin

My Babe

I Summon You

The Way We Get By

Inside Out

I Turn My Camera On

Jonathon Fisk

Encore:

Isolation (John Lennon)

Hardest Cut

Do I Have to Talk You Into It

Black Like Me

Rent I Pay

SETLIST: Spoon @ White Eagle Hall 10/24/2021

The Beast and Dragon, Adored

Small Stakes

Inside Out

I Turn My Camera On

Wild

The Way We Get By

The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine

Don't You Evah

Do You

I Summon You

Don't Make Me a Target

My Mathematical Mind

The Underdog

Got Nuffin

Black Like Me

Encore:

I Ain't the One

My Babe

Jonathon Fisk

Rent I Pay