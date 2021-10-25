Spoon played 3 NYC area shows with Nicole Atkins (pics from Brooklyn Steel, video, setlists)
Spoon 's North American tour hit the NYC area this weekend, playing shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theater on Thursday (10/21), Brooklyn Steel on Saturday (10/23) and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Sunday (10/24). With no new album to promote, Spoon trotted out the hits, pulling from all over the catalogue. The setlists for Capitol Theater and Brooklyn Steel were very similar, including a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation," while they mixed up the order and song selection a little more at White Eagle Hall which was the most intimate of the three nights (pictures from that show coming soon). All three shows included "The Beast and Dragon, Adored," "I Turn My Camera On," "Don't Make Me a Target," "My Mathematical Mind," "The Fitted Shirt," "The Way We Get By," and more. Setlists from all three nights are below.
Photographer Ellen Qbertplaya was on hand for the Brooklyn Steel show and her pictures from the whole night, including the opening set from tourmate Nicole Atkins, are in this post, along with a few fan-taken video clips.
SETLIST: Spoon @ Capitol Theater 10/21/2021
The Beast and Dragon, Adored
Small Stakes
Don't You Evah
Do You
Wild
The Fitted Shirt
Don't Make Me a Target
My Mathematical Mind
The Underdog
Got Nuffin
I Summon You
The Way We Get By
Inside Out
I Turn My Camera On
Jonathon Fisk
Encore:
Isolation
(John Lennon cover)
Trouble Comes Running
Black Like Me
Rent I Pay
SETLIST: Spoon @ Brooklyn Steel 10/23/2021
The Beast and Dragon, Adored
Small Stakes
Don't You Evah
Do You
The Fitted Shirt
Don't Make Me a Target
My Mathematical Mind
The Underdog
Got Nuffin
My Babe
I Summon You
The Way We Get By
Inside Out
I Turn My Camera On
Jonathon Fisk
Encore:
Isolation (John Lennon)
Hardest Cut
Do I Have to Talk You Into It
Black Like Me
Rent I Pay
SETLIST: Spoon @ White Eagle Hall 10/24/2021
The Beast and Dragon, Adored
Small Stakes
Inside Out
I Turn My Camera On
Wild
The Way We Get By
The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine
Don't You Evah
Do You
I Summon You
Don't Make Me a Target
My Mathematical Mind
The Underdog
Got Nuffin
Black Like Me
Encore:
I Ain't the One
My Babe
Jonathon Fisk
Rent I Pay