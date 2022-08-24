Spoon played an intimate tour warm-up show at Baby’s All Right (setlist, video, review)

Spoon kick off the Lights Camera Faction tour with Interpol on Thursday in Asbury Park, but ahead of that the Austin band played a very intimate, last-minute warm-up show at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on Tuesday night (8/23). This was Spoon's smallest NYC show since they played the McKittrick Hotel in 2014 and, unsurprisingly, Baby's (official capacity: 280) was packed out the wazoo, with people cramming into every nook and cranny of the venue -- so much so that I watched a few people try to take a shortcut only to realize there was a railing in the way.

The band took the stage right at 9 PM and Spoon delivered satisfying, fun set. While they didn't bill it as such -- Britt was all smiles but not overly talkative -- the show was bookended with a celebration of Kill the Moonlight, which turned 20 over the weekend. Three songs from the album, "Small Stakes," "The Way We Get By" and "Something to Look Forward To," kicked off the set, and they ended their main set with an especially fiery rendition of "Jonathan Fisk."

There was also plenty of great new album Lucifer on the Sofa, and crowd sang along to "Wild," "My Babe" and "Feels Alright" just as much as their classics, of which there were plenty. Baby's got "The Underdog," "My Mathematical Mind," "Don't You Evah," "Do You," "Got Nuffin," "Lines in the Suit," "Inside Out" and more, and their extended encore included "The Mystery Zone," "I Turn My Camera On" and "Rent I Pay."

Spoon also made great use of Baby's All Right's LED-lit ashtray backdrop, including having it spell out "LUCIFER" when they played Lucifer on the Sofa's title track. Great show. Check out setlist and fan pics and videos below.

As mentioned, the Lights Camera Faction tour, with Interpol and Water From Your Eyes, starts Thursday (8/25) at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park.

You can preorder the white vinyl Kill the Moonlight 20th anniversary edition, and pick up more of their albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Spoon @ Baby's All RIght 8/23/2022 Small Stakes

The Way We Get By

Something To Look Forward To

Got Nuffin

Lines in the Suit

Wild

Metal Detektor

The Underdog

My Babe

The Hardest Cut

Lucifer on the Sofa

My Mathematical Mind

Inside Out

Don't You Evah

Do You

Jonathon Fisk

Encore:

The Mystery Zone

I Turn My Camera On

Feels Alright

Rent I Pay