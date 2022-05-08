Spoon played Hammerstein, brought out Dan Boeckner to cover Wolf Parade (pics, video, setlist)

After having had to reschedule due to Covid, Spoon finally got to play NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday night (5/6), with tourmate Margaret Glaspy. The set was a crowd-pleasing mix of older favorites and songs from their great new album Lucifer on the Sofa. The opened the show with that album's cover of Smog's "Held," and their main set included "The Beast and Dragon, Adored," "Got Nuffin," "The Fitted Shirt," "The Underdog," "I Turn My Camera On," "I Summon You," "Wild" and more.

The rescheduling was fortuitous, as it meant Spoon were in NYC the same week Arcade Fire were here for Saturday Night Live. The Montreal band currently includes Dan Boeckner, who you may remember made the very good Divine Fits album with Britt Daniel back in 2012. Spoon brought out Dan not for a Divine Fits songs -- which would've been great -- but to play Dan's Wolf Parade song "Modern World," and had him stick around for the show-closing "Rent I Pay." You can watch video of that below.

The six-song encore also had Spoon bring out Margaret Glaspy to cover Richard and Linda Thompson's "I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight." They also covered John Lennon's "Isolation," to open the encore, and played "The Way We Get By" and "Mystery Zone." Check out the full Hammerstein setlist, photos from the night by Edwina Hay, and more video below.

After their current tour wraps up, Spoon will be out this summer with Bodega, and then in the fall will tour with their Matador labelmates Interpol and The Goon Sax.

Grab Spoon albums on vinyl.

SETLIST: Spoon @ Hammerstein Ballroom 5/6/2022

Held (Smog cover)

Got Nuffin

Don't You Evah

Do You

The Beast and Dragon, Adored

The Hardest Cut

The Fitted Shirt

The Underdog

My Babe

I Summon You

Lucifer on the Sofa

My Mathematical Mind

Do I Have to Talk You Into It

Inside Out

I Turn My Camera On

Wild

Encore:

Isolation (John Lennon cover)

The Mystery Zone

I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight (Richard & Linda Thompson cover) (with Margaret Glaspy)

The Way We Get By

Modern World (Wolf Parade cover) (with Dan Boeckner)

Rent I Pay (with Dan Boeckner)