Spoon played their first show since the pandemic at Austin’s Mohawk (pics, setlist)

Spoon surprised their hometown of Austin on Wednesday by announcing they were going to play local venue Mohawk the next night (7/2). "The band’s all in town and the Mohawk Austin was down so we’ve decided to put on a show here in Austin. This is it, our first time back since the troubles," they wrote. Tickets were only $20 and the show also featured Walker Lukens and the Red Headed Strangers.

Spoon opened their set Thursday night (7/1) with "The Beast and Dragon, Adored" and went on to play a set loaded with favorites, including "The Way We Get By," "I Turn My Camera On," "The Fitted Shirt," "Jonathan Fisk," "The Underdog," "Small Stakes," "The Underdog" and more, plus covers of Smog's "Held" and John Lennon's "Isolation." Check out the setlist, the show poster, and more pictures below.

The Mohawk show was a warm-up for Spoon's North American tour which launches September 3 in Ogden, UT and includes a show at Hollywood Bowl with St Vincent and three NYC-area dates with Nicole Atkins: Capitol Theatre on 10/21 (tickets), and sold out shows at Brooklyn Steel (10/23) and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall (10/24).

SETLIST: Spoon @ Mohawk, Austin 7/1/2021

The Beast and Dragon, Adored

Small Stakes

The Way We Get By

Do I Have to Talk You Into It

Don't Make Me a Target

Got Nuffin

My Mathematical Mind

The Underdog

Black Like Me

Held (Smog cover)

Inside Out

I Turn My Camera On

Don't You Evah

Do You

Jonathon Fisk

Encore:

Isolation (John Lennon cover)

The Fitted Shirt

Trouble Comes Running

Rent I Pay