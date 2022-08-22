Spoon playing Baby’s All Right on Tuesday before tour with Interpol (tix on sale)

Spoon start their tour with Interpol on Thursday in Asbury Park but will warm up with an intimate Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on Tuesday, August 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out all upcoming Spoon dates below.

Both Spoon and Interpol celebrated the 20th anniversary of pivotal albums -- Spoon's Kill the Moonlight and Interpol's Turn on the Bright Lights -- over the weekend and Spoon are releasing a white vinyl pressing of the record just for the occasion (preorder).

SPOON - 2022 TOUR DATES

Tuesday, August 23 Baby's All Right Brooklyn

Thursday, August 25 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park NJ %

Friday, August 26 Budweiser Stage, Toronto ON #

Saturday, August 27 Thompson’s Point, ­Portland ME %

Sunday, August 28 Bold Point Pavilion, Providence RI %

Tuesday, August 30 KEMBA Live! Outdoor, Columbus OH %

Thursday, September 1 ­­Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati OH %

Saturday, September 3 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville NC %

Sunday, September 4 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville TN %

Tuesday, September 6 ­Stage AE Outdoors, Pittsburgh PA %

Thursday, September 8 TCU Amphitheater at White River Park, Indianapolis IN %

Friday, September 9 ­Stifel Theatre, St. Louis MO %

Saturday, September 10 The Criterion, Oklahoma City OK %

Tuesday, September 13 The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas NV %

Wednesday, September 14 Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles CA %

Friday, September 16 Paramount Theatre, Seattle WA %

Saturday, September 17 Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland OR %

Sunday, September 18 Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland OR %

Thursday, October 6 Tolouse Theatre, New Orleans LA

Friday, October 7 Tolouse Theatre, New Orleans LA

Sunday October 9 Austin City Limits Festival, Austin TX

Tuesday, October 11 Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa OK

Wednesday, October 12 Party For The Parks, Zilker Park, Austin TX

Saturday,October 15 Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Fort Worth TX

Sunday October 16 Austin City Limits Festival, Austin TX

Saturday, November 19 Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City MX