Spoon, Lucius & more playing WFUV’s ‘Holiday Cheer’ benefit at Beacon Theatre

Spoon will headline the 2022 edition of WFUV's annual Holiday Cheer fundraiser at NYC's Beacon Theatre on December 6. The show also features sets from Lucius and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 9 AM, with a WFUV presale starting Wednesday (9/21) at 10 AM.

Spoon have had a busy year, releasing great new album Lucifer on the Sofa and staying on the road, including a just-wrapped-up run with their Matador Records labelmates Interpol. Other upcoming dates include shows in New Orleans, Austin (ACL Fest), Tulsa and Ft. Worth. Head below for Spoon's touring schedule.

Grab Spoon albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

spoon-wfuv-holiday-cheer 2022 loading...

SPOON - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thursday, October 6th, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre

Friday, October 7th, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre

Sunday, October 9th, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival (Weekend 1) 2022

Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 - Austin, TX - Party For The Parks

Friday, October 14th, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Saturday, October 15th, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Sunday, October 16th, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022

Saturday, November 19th, 2022 - México, Mexico - Corona Capital 2022

Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre