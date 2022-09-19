Spoon, Lucius & more playing WFUV’s ‘Holiday Cheer’ benefit at Beacon Theatre
Spoon will headline the 2022 edition of WFUV's annual Holiday Cheer fundraiser at NYC's Beacon Theatre on December 6. The show also features sets from Lucius and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 9 AM, with a WFUV presale starting Wednesday (9/21) at 10 AM.
Spoon have had a busy year, releasing great new album Lucifer on the Sofa and staying on the road, including a just-wrapped-up run with their Matador Records labelmates Interpol. Other upcoming dates include shows in New Orleans, Austin (ACL Fest), Tulsa and Ft. Worth. Head below for Spoon's touring schedule.
Grab Spoon albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
SPOON - 2022 TOUR DATES
Thursday, October 6th, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre
Friday, October 7th, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre
Sunday, October 9th, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival (Weekend 1) 2022
Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 - Austin, TX - Party For The Parks
Friday, October 14th, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Saturday, October 15th, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Sunday, October 16th, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022
Saturday, November 19th, 2022 - México, Mexico - Corona Capital 2022
Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre