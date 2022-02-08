Spoon share &#8220;My Babe&#8221; from new LP (out this week)

Spoon share “My Babe” from new LP (out this week)

photo: Oliver Halfin

Spoon release their anticipated 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa, this week. The record finds the band going bigger, not to mention a little more bluesy and rock n' roll. But they still throw in a pop song or two, like the very catchy "My Babe." It's a slow build that crescendos with a big "sing my heart out, beat my chest" chorus. Listen below.

Spoon will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 16 with Margaret Glaspy. All dates are listed below.

We've got a bunch of Spoon albums on vinyl in our shop.

Spoon - 2022 Tour Dates
2/8 - Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #
4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #
4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #
4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #
4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #
4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #
4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #
4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #
4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #
4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #
4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #
4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#
429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *
5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *
5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock
5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *
6/2 - Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *
6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *
6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *
#with Margaret Glaspy
*with Geese

