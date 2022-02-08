Spoon share “My Babe” from new LP (out this week)
Spoon release their anticipated 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa, this week. The record finds the band going bigger, not to mention a little more bluesy and rock n' roll. But they still throw in a pop song or two, like the very catchy "My Babe." It's a slow build that crescendos with a big "sing my heart out, beat my chest" chorus. Listen below.
Spoon will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 16 with Margaret Glaspy. All dates are listed below.
Spoon - 2022 Tour Dates
2/8 - Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #
4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #
4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #
4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #
4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #
4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #
4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #
4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #
4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #
4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #
4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #
4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#
429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *
5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *
5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock
5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *
6/2 - Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *
6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *
6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *
#with Margaret Glaspy
*with Geese