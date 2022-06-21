Spoon share “My Babe” video and Adrian Sherwood remix

Spoon have released "My Babe" as the new single from this year's excellent Lucifer on the Sofa. The video for it was directed by Jamie-James Medina and stars Brad Leland, who you may know as Buddy Garrity on Friday Night Lights. It's based on a short-lived '70s variety show starring music producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement, and you can watch that at Spoon's Facebook.

They've also handed "My Babe" over to dub maestro Adrian Sherwood, who delivers a very cool "reconstruction" of the song, complete with echoey drums, deep sea bass and lots of flutes. Listen to that below.

Spoon will be back on tour soon, with headline dates in July, and then the Lights Camera Factions tour with Interpol and The Goon Sax. That includes a show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 25. All dates are listed below.

SPOON HEADLINE TOUR DATES

7.7 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

7.8 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

7.9 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

7.11 – London, ON @ London Music Hall #

7.12 – Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre #

7.13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

7.15 – Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club #

7.16 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Civic Theatre #

7.18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre ^

7.19 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre ^

7.20 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Centre ^

7.22 – Edmonton, AB @ Calgary Folk Fest

7.25 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^

7.26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore ^

* Water From Your Eyes

# Bodega

^ Widowspeak

SPOON + INTERPOL “LIGHTS CAMERA FACTIONS” TOUR

8.25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8.26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

8.27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

8.28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

8.30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

9.1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

9.2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

9.3 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

9.4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

9.6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

9.8 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park

9.9 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

9.10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

9.13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

9.14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

9.16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

9.17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

9.18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

# Metric, Interpol, Spoon

% Interpol only

* Spoon Only

All dates with The Goon Sax except 8/26

Check out photos from Spoon's spring show at Hammerstein Ballroom: