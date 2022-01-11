Spoon share “Wild” from new album (watch the video)

Spoon have shared a second single from their anticipated new album Lucifer on the Sofa. "Wild" is about as widescreen as Spoon get, with a big arm-waving chorus of "the world, still so wild, come to me."

Frontman Britt Daniel told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that "Wild" is "a song I started with my buddy, Jack, years ago. We came up with some music, mostly he came up with some music. And, I tried to do my part and sing as we went, but the vocals didn't come together that day, I was just, I just had this great bit of music and there it sat for years, until I got inspired one day in 2020 and pulled it together on my couch. Finally came up with a good melody and some good words. And it's a song about living a regimented life, but still hearing the call of a more beautiful world, a wilder world."

Check out the video, directed by Brook Linder and Ben Chappell, below.

"Wild" was actually released as a 7" single in brick-and-mortar record stores in December, and came with a dub mix by reggae legend Dennis Bovell.

Lucifer on the Sofa is out February 11 via Matador.

Check out photos from Spoon's fall show at White Eagle Hall: