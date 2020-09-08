Spotify is reportedly getting a karaoke feature

As one karaoke app dies, another is born. Twitch announced that it will shut down its karaoke app Twitch Sings in January 2021, and then Music Business Worldwide reported that Spotify appears to be working on a karaoke feature of their own, as first noticed by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong:

The new and unreleased Spotify Karaoke Mode was first spotted by renowned reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong – who uses her expertise to dig around in the code of various apps to see what companies are testing – earlier today (September 3).

Manchun Wong has previously uncovered Spotify features such as video podcasts and virtual concerts.

Her Spotify Karaoke Mode discovery suggests the vocal level in the feature will be adjustable. She has released a screenshot from the under-wraps feature that allows for the vocals to be turned up and down.