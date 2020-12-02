Spotify tells you what music you played most this year with 2020 “Wrapped”

Earlier today, Spotify revealed the most streamed artists, albums, and tracks of 2020 globally, and now they've revealed the individual portion of their annual 'Wrapped' campaign, which tells you what artists, songs, genres, and more that you played most this year. You can get the playlist of your top 100 songs here on either desktop or mobile, but you have to use the mobile app to get your full Wrapped stats, which Spotify provides as a series of stories.

Spotify Wrapped stats for artists are available now too.

Spotify also revealed that they're donating $500,000 to NIVA's #SaveOurStages campaign to help keep independent venues alive. Learn more about that here.

Head to the app to check out your personal Wrapped. Who made your list?