Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here; top played artists, albums & songs worldwide revealed too

Spotify's Spotify Wrapped campaign for 2021 is out now, which means you can find out which artists, songs, genres, and podcasts you listened to most this year (only in the app), and it also means the stats are out for which artists, songs, albums, and podcasts were streamed most globally and in the US.

The artists most streamed globally are Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber, while in the US it's Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny. Olivia Rodrigo had the most streamed album of the year with SOUR and the most streamed song with "drivers license," and she also had another song in the top 5 ("good 4 u"), in both the US and globally. The most streamed podcast is -- once again -- the controversial Joe Rogan Experience. Check out the full global and US lists below.

What made your Spotify Wrapped lists this year?

Spotify 2021 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

BTS

Drake

Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums Globally

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Justice, Justin Bieber

=, Ed Sheeran

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Crime Junkie

TED Talks Daily

The Daily

Spotify 2021 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

Drake

Taylor Swift

Juice WRLD

Kanye West

Bad Bunny

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Justice, Justin Bieber

Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience

Crime Junkie

Call Her Daddy

The Daily

NPR News Now