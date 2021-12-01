Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here; top played artists, albums & songs worldwide revealed too
Spotify's Spotify Wrapped campaign for 2021 is out now, which means you can find out which artists, songs, genres, and podcasts you listened to most this year (only in the app), and it also means the stats are out for which artists, songs, albums, and podcasts were streamed most globally and in the US.
The artists most streamed globally are Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber, while in the US it's Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny. Olivia Rodrigo had the most streamed album of the year with SOUR and the most streamed song with "drivers license," and she also had another song in the top 5 ("good 4 u"), in both the US and globally. The most streamed podcast is -- once again -- the controversial Joe Rogan Experience. Check out the full global and US lists below.
What made your Spotify Wrapped lists this year?
Spotify 2021 Wrapped Global Top Lists
Most Streamed Artists Globally
Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift
BTS
Drake
Justin Bieber
Most Streamed Songs Globally
“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Albums Globally
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Justice, Justin Bieber
=, Ed Sheeran
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Crime Junkie
TED Talks Daily
The Daily
Spotify 2021 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most Streamed Artists
Drake
Taylor Swift
Juice WRLD
Kanye West
Bad Bunny
U.S. Most Streamed Songs
“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa
U.S. Most Streamed Albums
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Justice, Justin Bieber
Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD
U.S. Most Popular Podcasts
The Joe Rogan Experience
Crime Junkie
Call Her Daddy
The Daily
NPR News Now