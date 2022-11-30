Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here; top played artists, songs & albums worldwide revealed too

The 2022 edition of Spotify Wrapped is here, telling you what artists, songs, genres, and podcasts you listened to most this year, along with a few other related stats. This year, Spotify also introduced "My Listening Personality," which assigns listeners one of 16 "music personality" types, seemingly inspired by Myers-Briggs/MBTI and other popular typing systems. As always, Wrapped is only available in the mobile app. Check out yours here.

Along with your personal Wrapped, Spotify has also revealed the top songs, artists, podcasts, and listening trends worldwide and in the US. The most-streamed artist globally was Bad Bunny, with Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS right behind him. In the US it was Drake at #1, followed by Taylor, Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.

The most streamed albums globally were Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at #1, followed by Harry Styles' Harry's House, Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR, Ed Sheeran's =, and Doja Cat's Planet Her. The most-streamed songs were Harry Styles' "As It Was," Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "STAY," Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone's "Me Porto Bonito," and Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó."

In the US, the most streamed songs were "As It Was," "Heat Waves," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," "Me Porto Bonito," and Jack Harlow's "First Class."

Once again, Joe Rogan's controversial podcast was the most popular podcast worldwide.

Here are the stats in list form:

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weeknd

BTS

Most-Streamed Artists in the U.S.

Drake

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

Kanye West

The Weeknd

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

= by Ed Sheeran

Planet Her by Doja Cat

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

“First Class” by Jack Harlow

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Case 63 (All Languages)

Crime Junkie

Most Popular Podcasts in the U.S.

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Crime Junkie

The Daily

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists Globally

BTS

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Stray Kids

SEVENTEEN

Songs With the Most Shared Lyrics Globally

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Heather” by Conan Gray

“I Love You So” by The Walters

“Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey

“Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

Most Viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

BTS

Lana Del Rey

*Viral artists means their music is most frequently shared to social platforms from Spotify.

Most-Streamed Artists on Spotify’s Global EQUAL Playlist

Sara James

Shania Twain

Evangelia

Avril Lavigne

Ethel Cain

--

For Apple Music listeners, the similar Replay is out now too.