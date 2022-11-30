Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here; top played artists, songs & albums worldwide revealed too
The 2022 edition of Spotify Wrapped is here, telling you what artists, songs, genres, and podcasts you listened to most this year, along with a few other related stats. This year, Spotify also introduced "My Listening Personality," which assigns listeners one of 16 "music personality" types, seemingly inspired by Myers-Briggs/MBTI and other popular typing systems. As always, Wrapped is only available in the mobile app. Check out yours here.
Along with your personal Wrapped, Spotify has also revealed the top songs, artists, podcasts, and listening trends worldwide and in the US. The most-streamed artist globally was Bad Bunny, with Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS right behind him. In the US it was Drake at #1, followed by Taylor, Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.
The most streamed albums globally were Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at #1, followed by Harry Styles' Harry's House, Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR, Ed Sheeran's =, and Doja Cat's Planet Her. The most-streamed songs were Harry Styles' "As It Was," Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "STAY," Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone's "Me Porto Bonito," and Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó."
In the US, the most streamed songs were "As It Was," "Heat Waves," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," "Me Porto Bonito," and Jack Harlow's "First Class."
Once again, Joe Rogan's controversial podcast was the most popular podcast worldwide.
Here are the stats in list form:
Most-Streamed Artists Globally
Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift
Drake
The Weeknd
BTS
Most-Streamed Artists in the U.S.
Drake
Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny
Kanye West
The Weeknd
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
Harry’s House by Harry Styles
SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
= by Ed Sheeran
Planet Her by Doja Cat
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S.
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
“First Class” by Jack Harlow
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Case 63 (All Languages)
Crime Junkie
Most Popular Podcasts in the U.S.
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Crime Junkie
The Daily
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists Globally
BTS
BLACKPINK
TWICE
Stray Kids
SEVENTEEN
Songs With the Most Shared Lyrics Globally
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“Heather” by Conan Gray
“I Love You So” by The Walters
“Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey
“Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane
Most Viral Artists Globally
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Bad Bunny
BTS
Lana Del Rey
*Viral artists means their music is most frequently shared to social platforms from Spotify.
Most-Streamed Artists on Spotify’s Global EQUAL Playlist
Sara James
Shania Twain
Evangelia
Avril Lavigne
Ethel Cain
For Apple Music listeners, the similar Replay is out now too.