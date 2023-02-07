Spotlights announce new LP ‘Alchemy For The Dead’ & tour, share “Algorithmic”

Pittsburgh's sludgy, shoegazy Spotlights have announced a new album, Alchemy For The Dead, due April 28 via Ipecac Recordings (pre-order). The first single is the haunting, atmospheric "Algorithmic," of which vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Mario Quintero says, "For me, the song has a religious theme to it. It touches on the story of resurrection and afterlife in this one narrative, while wondering, does any of it really matter?" If you're unfamiliar with Spotlights but you're into stuff like Deftones or Failure, check this out. The video for the new song is streaming below.

Spotlights also have a lengthy tour coming up, kicking off in Pittsburgh in April and concluding at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on June 24. They're also opening the upcoming Mr. Bungle/Melvins dates. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Beyond The Broken Sky

2. The Alchemist

3. Sunset Burial

4. Algorithmic

5. False Gods

6. Repeat The Silence

7. Ballad In The Mirror

8. Crawling Toward The Light

9. Alchemy For The Dead

Spotlights -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 26 Pittsburgh, PA Club Café

April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme

April 28 Chicago, IL Subterranean Downstairs

April 29 Tolono, IL Loose Cobra

April 30 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 1 Kansas City, MO Mini Bar

May 3 Denver, CO Hi Dive

May 4 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

May 6 Sacramento, CA Club Colonial

May 7 San Francisco, CA Winters Tavern

May 11 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium*

May 12 San Diego, CA Tower Bar

May 14 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues*

May 16 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom*

May 17 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center*

May 19 Seattle, WA Showbox*

May 20 Seattle, WA Showbox*

May 21 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom*

May 23 Oakland, CA Fox Theater*

May 24 Oakland, CA Fox Theater*

May 27 Denton, TX Dan’s Silverleaf

May 28 Austin, TX Hotel Vegas

May 30 Tulsa, OK Whittier Bar

May 31 Shreveport, LA Bear’s

June 1 Little Rock, AR Mutants Fest

June 2 Nashville, TN Drkmttr

June 3 Atlanta, GA The Earl

June 4 Gainesville, FL The Backyard

June 9 Miami, FL Gramp’s

June 10 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

June 11 Orlando, FL TBA

June 13 Columbia, SC TBA

June 14 Charlotte, NC Snug Harbor

June 15 Asheville, NC The Odd

June 16 Knoxville, TN The Pilot Light

June 17 Louisville, KY Kaiju Bar

June 18 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar

June 21 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony

June 22 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

June 23 Philadelphia, PA Ortlieb’s

June 24 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

*-Ipecac Geek Show performances with Mr. Bungle and Melvins

April 27 to May 1 with support from Birdlands

May 3 to May 6 with support from Rile (mem Cult Leader)