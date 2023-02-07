Spotlights announce new LP ‘Alchemy For The Dead’ & tour, share “Algorithmic”
Pittsburgh's sludgy, shoegazy Spotlights have announced a new album, Alchemy For The Dead, due April 28 via Ipecac Recordings (pre-order). The first single is the haunting, atmospheric "Algorithmic," of which vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Mario Quintero says, "For me, the song has a religious theme to it. It touches on the story of resurrection and afterlife in this one narrative, while wondering, does any of it really matter?" If you're unfamiliar with Spotlights but you're into stuff like Deftones or Failure, check this out. The video for the new song is streaming below.
Spotlights also have a lengthy tour coming up, kicking off in Pittsburgh in April and concluding at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on June 24. They're also opening the upcoming Mr. Bungle/Melvins dates. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Beyond The Broken Sky
2. The Alchemist
3. Sunset Burial
4. Algorithmic
5. False Gods
6. Repeat The Silence
7. Ballad In The Mirror
8. Crawling Toward The Light
9. Alchemy For The Dead
Spotlights -- 2023 Tour Dates
April 26 Pittsburgh, PA Club Café
April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme
April 28 Chicago, IL Subterranean Downstairs
April 29 Tolono, IL Loose Cobra
April 30 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 1 Kansas City, MO Mini Bar
May 3 Denver, CO Hi Dive
May 4 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court
May 6 Sacramento, CA Club Colonial
May 7 San Francisco, CA Winters Tavern
May 11 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium*
May 12 San Diego, CA Tower Bar
May 14 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues*
May 16 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom*
May 17 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center*
May 19 Seattle, WA Showbox*
May 20 Seattle, WA Showbox*
May 21 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom*
May 23 Oakland, CA Fox Theater*
May 24 Oakland, CA Fox Theater*
May 27 Denton, TX Dan’s Silverleaf
May 28 Austin, TX Hotel Vegas
May 30 Tulsa, OK Whittier Bar
May 31 Shreveport, LA Bear’s
June 1 Little Rock, AR Mutants Fest
June 2 Nashville, TN Drkmttr
June 3 Atlanta, GA The Earl
June 4 Gainesville, FL The Backyard
June 9 Miami, FL Gramp’s
June 10 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
June 11 Orlando, FL TBA
June 13 Columbia, SC TBA
June 14 Charlotte, NC Snug Harbor
June 15 Asheville, NC The Odd
June 16 Knoxville, TN The Pilot Light
June 17 Louisville, KY Kaiju Bar
June 18 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar
June 21 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony
June 22 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
June 23 Philadelphia, PA Ortlieb’s
June 24 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus
*-Ipecac Geek Show performances with Mr. Bungle and Melvins
April 27 to May 1 with support from Birdlands
May 3 to May 6 with support from Rile (mem Cult Leader)