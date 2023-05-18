Spraynard&#8217;s Pat Graham launches new project Talking Kind with debut single &#8220;Damn Shame&#8221;

Spraynard’s Pat Graham launches new project Talking Kind with debut single “Damn Shame”

Spraynard (and Big Nothing) singer/guitarist Pat Graham now has a new project, Talking Kind, and judging by his debut single "Damn Shame," he's exploring a much softer side with this one. It's a sweet, sentimental guitar-pop song that was written for Pat's late mother. He says:

She died a few years ago and I'm embarrassed with how much I ignored her love. I spent a lot of time yearning for her approval, but it caused me to miss the ways in which she did care for me. I used to sit in the car with her just blasting music in my headphones... the song was born from that memory."

Pat recorded and self-produced almost the whole thing himself, except drums were recorded and performed by The Superweaks' Evan Bernard. Check out the song and its video below. It's out via Lauren Records.

