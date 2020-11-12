Spring Silver teams with Sad13 & Bartees Strange on new song “Plead Insanity” (listen)

Spring Silver is the solo project of DC multi-instrumentalist K Nkanza (formerly of the now-defunct Aerial View), who describes their music as "queer metal," "post-emo," and "they/themcore," and adds that it's "an exploration and celebration of [K's] identity as a queer person of color." They put out their debut album The Natural World (featuring Two Inch Astronaut and Space Phase) last year, and this Friday (11/13) they'll release the new single "Plead Insanity," which comes with a cover of Oneohtrix Point Never's "Long Road Home."

The new song features Sad13 (Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz) and Bartees Strange, and it's the kind of catchy, off-kilter indie rock that fans of both of those guest artists should fall in love with immediately.

"Like so many people (especially right now), a big part of my life is just managing my mental state," K tells us. "It’s never been especially easy, but I think it was the hardest when I was a teenager. I was very much burdened by fear of being labeled 'insane,' 'crazy.' As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how bizarre people, culture, life in general is. Spring Silver is an expression of those feelings by revealing the edges and quirks within myself. This song brings that view to romantic love, exploring the ways it is practiced, as culturally accepted."

Listen to the new song and the 0PN cover below...