‘Springsteen On Broadway’ returning for limited summer run

NY Governor Cuomo gave Broadway the go-ahead to open in September, but shows will actually return to the Great White Way before that. Bruce Springsteen is coming back to Broadway for a limited summer run of his acclaimed 2018 one-man, songs-and-stories show. Performances run June 26 - September 4 at Jujamcyn St. James Theatre. “I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.”

Tickets for the new Springsteen on Broadway dates go on sale Thursday, June 10 at noon. Proceeds from opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean).

To attend the Springsteen on Broadway shows, audience members will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.

In other news, Bruce says he's got a new album coming "soon."