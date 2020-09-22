Springsteen, Wilco, Bright Eyes, Tyler the Creator & more want you to register to vote

Not that you need reminding, if you're anything like us, but Election Day, on Tuesday, November 3, is drawing nearer, and it can't be overstated how crucial your vote is. To vote, of course, you need to be registered, and deadlines for that are coming up very shortly as well. If you're not sure whether or not you're registered, you can quickly and easily check, and if not, you can also register from the same site.

If, for some reason, you still need convincing, today (9/22) is National Voter Registration Day, and in honor of that a whole bunch of artists have taken to social media to encourage you to register and vote, including Wye Oak, Spoon, Wilco, Kevin Devine, The National, Mike Park, Bright Eyes, The Decemberists, Weakened Friends, Tegan and Sara, Jeff Rosenstock, Best Coast, Neko Case, Jimmy Eat World, She & Him, Bruce Springsteen, Torres, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Common, Real Estate, Mary J Blige, Beastie Boys, Band of Horses, Sunflower Bean, Tyler the Creator, My Morning Jacket (who announced a new 7" for today), and Q-Tip. Read messages from them below.