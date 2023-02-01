Spy announce tour dates, including Brooklyn after tour with Sunami

Bay Area hardcore band Spy just dropped a new track on the new Flatspot Records comp and have an anticipated full-length album on the way, and they've just announced new tour dates. In addition to their previously announced dates supporting Sunami (who also have an anticipated full-length on the way) and LDB Fest, they've got some other newly-added dates of their own.

Brooklyn gets a stop on March 24 at The Broadway with Ammo, Phantom, and Fatal Wound, and tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Spy's Brooklyn show is one day before Sunami play Brooklyn's Market Hotel on 3/25 with Vein.fm, Jukai, Last Wishes, Stand Still, and Dead Last.

Spy -- 2023 Tour Dates

2.9.23 @ Vancouver, BC Black Lab

2.10.23 @ Tacoma, WA Real Art Tacoma

2.11.23 @ Tacoma, WA Real Art Tacoma

2.12.23 @ Portland, OR Mano Oculta

3.9.23 @ Phoenix, AZ^

3.11.23 @ Denton, TX Rubber Gloves*^

3.12.23 @ Austin, TX The Ballroom*^

3.13.23 @ San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger*^

3.14.23 @ Houston, TX The End*^

3.16.23 @ Chattanooga, TN Poor Taste*

3.17.23 @ Louisville, KY LDB Fest

3.18.23 @ Louisville, KY LDB Fest

3.20.23 @ Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club

3.21.23 @ Cleveland, OH No Class*

3.22.23 @ Pittsburgh, PA Preserving Underground*

3.23.23 @ Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church*

3.24.23 @ Brooklyn, NY The Broadway w/ Ammo, Phantom, Fatal Wound

3.25.23 @ Baltimore, MD

3.26.23 @ Richmond, VA

3.28.23 @ Atlanta, GA

3.29.23 @ Gainesville, FL#

3.30.23 @ Miami, FL#

3.31.23 @ Tampa, FL#

4.1.23 @ Birmingham, AL#

6.3-4.23 @ Detroit, MI Tied Down Fest

* - supporting Sunami

^ - w/ World Peace

# - w/ PeZ