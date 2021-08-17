Squeak of Pivot Gang dead at 26

Squeak -- aka squeakPIVOT, in-house producer and live DJ in Saba's Pivot Gang -- has died at age 26, a representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death has been revealed.

Squeak joined Pivot Gang (which his brother Frsh Waters is also a member of) in 2014, and contributed to their 2019 debut album You Can't Sit With Us. This past June, Squeak released a collaborative EP with fellow Pivot Gang member MFnMelo. Tributes have come in from others in the Chicago music scene, including Chance The Rapper:

Squeak is the second member of Pivot Gang to pass at a tragically young age. John Walt, who was Saba's cousin, lost his life at age 24 in 2017.

Rest in peace, Squeak. Watch the video for "Jason Statham, Pt. 2" (which Squeak co-produced) and stream his EP with MFnMelo below...