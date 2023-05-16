Squeeze & Psychedelic Furs announce co-headlining tour (BV Presale for all dates + win tix)

Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs will hit the road together this fall for a co-headline North American tour. Dates kick off in NYC on September 8 at Radio City Music Hall, and includes stops in Asbury Park (Stone Pony Summer Stage on 9/10), Boston, Philly, Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. All dates are listed below.

You can get tickets early for all dates of the tour with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, May 18 from 10 AM to 10 PM local time. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local.

We're also giving away a pair of tickets to the show of your choice!. Enter for a chance to win below:

Squeeze / Psychedelic Furs Tour Giveaway



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

squeeze-psychedelic-furs loading...

SQUEEZE / THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS - 2023 TOUR DATES

9/8/2023 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

9/9/2023 - Masantucket, CT - Foxwoods

9/10/2023 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Outdoors

9/12/2023 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

9/13/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

9/14/2023 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center - Wolf Trap Amphitheater

9/16/2023 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amp @ Chastain

9/17/2023 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

9/19/2023 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

9/20/2023 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

9/22/2023 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

9/23/2023 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

9/24/2023 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

9/26/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theater

9/27/2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Uptown Theater

9/29/2023 - Denver, CO - Bellco

9/30/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Eccles Theater

10/2/2023 - Eugene, OR - Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center

10/3/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theater

10/5/2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/6/2023 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Session at Meritage Resort

10/7/2023 - Wheatland (Sacramento) - Hard Rock Live

10/9/2023 - San Diego, CA - The Sound

10/12/2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/13/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek

10/14/2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Palms