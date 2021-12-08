Squid announce 2022 North American tour

UK art punks Squid have been riding high off the strength of their 2021 debut album Bright Green Field on Warp (which has cracked several year end lists), and they recently impressed at their two-night NYC debut. Now they're gearing up to return to North America in March of 2022 for another tour of bigger venues.

This time, their NYC stops include Bowery Ballroom on March 22 (tickets) and Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 23 (tickets). The shows go on sale Friday (12/10) at 10 AM and presales are underway now. All dates are listed below.

For more on Squid, read our interview with them from earlier this year.

Squid -- 2022 Tour Dates

Mon. March 7 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. March 8 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Wed. March 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sat. March 12 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sun. March 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Wed. March 16 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater

Thu. March 17 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Fri. March 18 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sat. March 19 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Mon. March 21 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Tue. March 22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Wed. March 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. March 25 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

--

Check out more photos from Squid's recent NYC shows...