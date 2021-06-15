Squid expand U.S. tour, add second NYC show

UK band Squid will be in the U.S. this November for their first-ever tour here. The NYC show at Mercury Lounge on 11/10 has sold out so they've added another show, happening 11/11 at Baby's All Right. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM.

Squid's U.S. tour also hits Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. They've got a busy schedule before they cross the pond, with UK dates starting July 12 and touring in Europe continuing through October, including festival stops at End of the Road, Iceland Airwaves and more. All dates are listed below.

Squid released their debut album, Bright Green Field, back in May and we talked to them about it. Stream the album below.

SQUID - 2021 TOUR DATES

MON 12 JULY - Chalk, Brighton Brighton, UK

TUE 13 JULY - The Joiners Southampton, UK

WED 14 JULY - The Bullingdon Oxford, UK

THU 15 JULY - Scala London, UK

SAT 17 JULY - The White Hotel Salford, UK

SUN 18 JULY - The Trades Club Hebden Bridge, UK

MON 19 JULY - The Cluny Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

TUE 20 JULY - Summerhall Edinburgh, UK

WED 21 JULY - The Crescent York, UK

THU 22 JULY – SUN 25 JULY - Standon Calling 2021 Standon, UK

THU 22 JULY – SUN 25 JULY - Latitude Festival 2021 Southwold, UK

THU 22 JULY – SUN 25 JULY - Truck Festival 2021 Steventon, UK

MON 26 JULY - The Castle & Falcon Birmingham, UK

TUE 27 JULY - Bedford Esquires Bedford, UK

WED 28 JULY - Norwich Arts Centre Norwich, UK

WED 18 AUGUST – SAT 21 AUGUST - Paredes de Coura Festival 2021 Paredes de Coura, Portugal

THU 26 AUGUST – SAT 28 AUGUST - Immergut Festival 2021 Neustrelitz, Germany

FRI 27 AUGUST – SUN 29 AUGUST - Down the Rabbit Hole 2021 Beuningen, Netherlands

TUE 31 AUGUST - Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

THU 2 SEPTEMBER – SUN 5 SEPTEMBER - End of the Road Festival 2021 Sixpenny Handley, UK

TUE 7 SEPTEMBER - Brighton Concorde 2 Brighton, UK

THU 9 SEPTEMBER - The Marble Factory Bristol, UK

FRI 10 SEPTEMBER - Albert Hall Manchester, UK

THU 23 SEPTEMBER - Printworks London London, UK

FRI 24 SEPTEMBER - The Crossing Digbeth Digbeth, UK

SAT 25 SEPTEMBER - Rock City Nottingham, UK

MON 27 SEPTEMBER - Newcastle University Students' Union Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

TUE 28 SEPTEMBER - SWG3 TV Studio Glasgow, UK

WED 29 SEPTEMBER - Empire Music Hall Belfast, UK

THU 30 SEPTEMBER - The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland

SUN 3 OCTOBER - Tramshed Cardiff, UK

MON 4 OCTOBER - The 1865 Southampton, UK

TUE 5 OCTOBER - Exeter Phoenix Exeter, UK

THU 7 OCTOBER - Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, Netherlands

FRI 8 OCTOBER - Botanique - Orangerie Brussels, Belgium

SAT 9 OCTOBER - Le Trabendo Paris, France

MON 11 OCTOBER - Bumann & Sohn Cologne, Germany

TUE 12 OCTOBER - Molotow Skybar Hamburg, Germany

THU 14 OCTOBER - Loppen Copenhagen, Denmark

FRI 15 OCTOBER - Plan B Malmö, Sweden

SAT 16 OCTOBER - Melodybox Stockholm, Sweden

MON 18 OCTOBER - Kantine am Berghain Berlin, Germany

TUE 19 OCTOBER - Underdogs' Ballroom & Bar Prague, Czech Republic

THU 21 OCTOBER - Heppel & Ettlich Munich, Germany

SAT 23 OCTOBER - Bogen F Zürich, Switzerland

SUN 24 OCTOBER - Bad Bonn Dudingen, Switzerland

MON 25 OCTOBER - Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Italy

TUE 26 OCTOBER - Locomotiv Club Bologna, Italy

THU 28 OCTOBER - Upload Barcelona, Spain

FRI 29 OCTOBER - Independance Madrid, Spain

SAT 30 OCTOBER - Sala Master Club Vigo, Spain

WED 3 NOVEMBER – SAT 6 NOVEMBER - Iceland Airwaves 2021Reykjavík, Iceland

TUE 9 NOVEMBER - Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA, US

WED 10 NOVEMBER - Mercury Lounge New York (NYC), NY, US

THU 11 NOVEMBER - Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY

FRI 12 NOVEMBER - Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH, US

SAT 13 NOVEMBER - The Empty Bottle Chicago, IL, US

WED 17 NOVEMBER - Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

FRI 19 NOVEMBER - Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA, US

SAT 20 NOVEMBER - Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA, US

MON 22 NOVEMBER - Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR, US

TUE 23 NOVEMBER - The Crocodile Seattle, WA, US

SAT 26 MARCH - Ritual Union Bristol 2022 Bristol, UK

SUN 5 JUNE – SUN 12 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 Barcelona, Spain