Squid made their NYC debut at Mercury Lounge (pics, setlist)

UK band Squid are on their first-ever U.S. tour, and they made their NYC debut on Wednesday night (11/10) at Mercury Lounge. The band released their debut album, Bright Green Field, back in April and its complex, jazzy, proggy, dancey, art-punk songs really came to life live. Singer-drummer Ollie Judge is a real force and Squid played a nonstop 80-minute set with no encore. Check out photos from their set by P Squared along with the setlist, below.

Squid are sticking around NYC to play Baby's All Right tonight which is sold out, as is their entire US tour.

SETLIST: Squid @ Mercury Lounge 11/10/2021

Sludge

G.S.K.

Fugue

Global Groove

Houseplants

Boy Racer

Paddling

Sevens

Narrator

Pamphlets