Squid present “Undergrowth” single & videogame, announce 2024 tour
Squid have shared "Undergrowth" from their forthcoming album O Monolith that's out June 9 on Warp. The loping, funky song was inspired by one of the most contentious plotlines / episodes of Twin Peaks.
"I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects," says singer/drummer Ollie Judge of the song. "I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packardʼs spirit goes into a chest of drawers. So ʻUndergrowthʼ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful. ʻThis isnʼt what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed.ʼ Even though Iʼm in no way religious I donʼt think anyone who isnʼt religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ʻFuck, what if there is an aerlife? What if Iʼm going to Hell?ʼ” You can watch the music video below.
"Undergrowth" also comes with a companion video game that falls somewhere between Super Mario Bros and Space Invaders, where you play as a wooden cabinet, collecting coins and shooting aliens. You can play that here.
Squid have also announced a North American tour happening in early 2024, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on February 10. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.
Squid - 2023 Tour Dates
Fri. May 5 - Wrexhman, WS @ Focus Wales
Sun. June 18 - Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale
Fri. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
Sun. July 2 - Lars, DE @ Fusion
Fri. July 21 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling
Sat. July 22 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival
Wed. Aug. 16 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes De Coura
Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon, WS @ Green Man
Sat. Sep. 2 - Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open
Tue. Sep. 5 - Cologne, DE @ Katine
Wed. Sep. 6 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
Thu. Sep. 7 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Fri. Sep. 8 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg ROnda
Sat. Sep. 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Mon. Sep. 11 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
Tue. Sep. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
Wed. Sep. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Fri. Sep. 15 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Sat. Sep. 16 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
Tue. Sep. 19 - Milan, IT @ Santeria
Thu. Sep. 21 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo 2
Fri. Sep. 22 - Valencia, ES @ Jerusalem
Sat. Sep. 23 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Copérnico
Sun. Sep. 24 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Mon. Sep. 25 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
Wed. Sep. 27 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Fri. Oct. 13 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Sat. Oct. 14 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Mon. Oct. 16 - Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
Tue. Oct. 17 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
Thu. Oct. 19 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Sat. Oct. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
Sun. Oct. 22 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
Wed. Nov. 1 - London, UK @ Troxy
Fri. Feb. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
Sat. Feb. 3 - Dallas, TX @ Dada
Mon. Feb. 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East Tue.
Feb. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Thu. Feb. 8 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Fri. Feb. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Feb. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Wed. Feb. 14 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Thu. Feb. 15 - Montreal, QC @ SAT
Fri. Feb. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sun. Feb. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Mon. Feb. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Fri. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Sat. Feb. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sun. Feb. 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Tue. Feb. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
Thu. Feb. 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Fri. March 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco