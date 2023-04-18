Squid present “Undergrowth” single & videogame, announce 2024 tour

Squid have shared "Undergrowth" from their forthcoming album O Monolith that's out June 9 on Warp. The loping, funky song was inspired by one of the most contentious plotlines / episodes of Twin Peaks.

"I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects," says singer/drummer Ollie Judge of the song. "I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packardʼs spirit goes into a chest of drawers. So ʻUndergrowthʼ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful. ʻThis isnʼt what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed.ʼ Even though Iʼm in no way religious I donʼt think anyone who isnʼt religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ʻFuck, what if there is an aerlife? What if Iʼm going to Hell?ʼ” You can watch the music video below.

"Undergrowth" also comes with a companion video game that falls somewhere between Super Mario Bros and Space Invaders, where you play as a wooden cabinet, collecting coins and shooting aliens. You can play that here.

Squid have also announced a North American tour happening in early 2024, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on February 10. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.

