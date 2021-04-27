Squid share “Pamphlets” from upcoming debut album, announce first US tour
Following the release of "Paddling" and "Narrator," Brighton, UK band Squid have unveiled yet another new single, "Pamphlets," off their forthcoming debut album, Bright Green Field (due May 7 via Warp Records).
Squid aren't afraid to toy with expectation, though "Pamphlets" seems to draw back toward their abrasive, guitar-led roots and propensity for moments of intense instrumentation. As a result, this, the closing track on their upcoming record, ends things with a bang, propelling forward with breakneck drumbeats and hypnotic swirling synths. It's eight minutes of controlled chaos, combining perfectly the sound that Squid fans have come to know and love with their newer inclinations.
"Pale bricks and wide smiles / That's why I don't go outside," drummer Olly Judge yelps, relaying the paranoid sort of reclusion that may result when the world around you appears too horrific to bear. “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door," Olly says. "It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.”
While the track's lyrical material is sadly quite morbid, noting the reality of its message, "Pamphlets" practically begs to be performed live, which is fitting as the band have also just announced their first US tour. Stops include which kicks off November 9 in Philly and includes stops in NYC (11/10 at Mercury Lounge), Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles (11/17 at Moroccan Lounge), Santa Ana, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, April 30 at noon local.
All tour dates are listed, along with the "Pamphlets" video, below
Squid - 2021 Tour Dates
Tue. Sept. 7 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Thu. Sept. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Fri. Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Thu. Sept. 23 - London, UK @ Printworks
Fri. Sept. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
Sat. Sept. 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Mon. Sept. 27 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
Tue. Sept. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SW3
Wed. Sept. 29 - Belfast, UK @ Empire
Thu. Sept. 30 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Sun. Oct. 3 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Mon. Oct. 4 - Southampton, UK @ 1865
Tue. Oct. 5 - Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix
Thu. Oct. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Fri. Oct. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sat. Oct. 9 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Mon. Oct. 11 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Tue. Oct. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
Fri. Oct. 15 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
Sat. Oct. 16 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox
Mon. Oct. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
Tue. Oct. 19 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
Thu. Oct. 21 - Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich
Sat. Oct. 23 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sun. Oct. 24 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Mon. Oct. 25 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Tue. Oct. 25 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
Thu. Oct. 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload
Fri. Oct. 29 - Madrid, ES @ Independence
Sat. Oct. 30 - Vigo, ES @ Masterclub
Tue. Nov. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Wed. Nov. 10 - NYC @ Mercury Lounge
Fri. Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Wed. Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
Fri. Nov. 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Sat. Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Mon. Nov. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
Tue. Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile