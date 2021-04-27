Squid share “Pamphlets” from upcoming debut album, announce first US tour

Following the release of "Paddling" and "Narrator," Brighton, UK band Squid have unveiled yet another new single, "Pamphlets," off their forthcoming debut album, Bright Green Field (due May 7 via Warp Records).

Squid aren't afraid to toy with expectation, though "Pamphlets" seems to draw back toward their abrasive, guitar-led roots and propensity for moments of intense instrumentation. As a result, this, the closing track on their upcoming record, ends things with a bang, propelling forward with breakneck drumbeats and hypnotic swirling synths. It's eight minutes of controlled chaos, combining perfectly the sound that Squid fans have come to know and love with their newer inclinations.

"Pale bricks and wide smiles / That's why I don't go outside," drummer Olly Judge yelps, relaying the paranoid sort of reclusion that may result when the world around you appears too horrific to bear. “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door," Olly says. "It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.”

While the track's lyrical material is sadly quite morbid, noting the reality of its message, "Pamphlets" practically begs to be performed live, which is fitting as the band have also just announced their first US tour. Stops include which kicks off November 9 in Philly and includes stops in NYC (11/10 at Mercury Lounge), Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles (11/17 at Moroccan Lounge), Santa Ana, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, April 30 at noon local.

All tour dates are listed, along with the "Pamphlets" video, below

Squid - 2021 Tour Dates

Tue. Sept. 7 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Sept. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Thu. Sept. 23 - London, UK @ Printworks

Fri. Sept. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

Sat. Sept. 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Mon. Sept. 27 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

Tue. Sept. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SW3

Wed. Sept. 29 - Belfast, UK @ Empire

Thu. Sept. 30 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Sun. Oct. 3 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Mon. Oct. 4 - Southampton, UK @ 1865

Tue. Oct. 5 - Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix

Thu. Oct. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. Oct. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Oct. 9 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Mon. Oct. 11 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Tue. Oct. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Fri. Oct. 15 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

Sat. Oct. 16 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

Mon. Oct. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

Tue. Oct. 19 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Thu. Oct. 21 - Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich

Sat. Oct. 23 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sun. Oct. 24 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Mon. Oct. 25 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Tue. Oct. 25 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

Thu. Oct. 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

Fri. Oct. 29 - Madrid, ES @ Independence

Sat. Oct. 30 - Vigo, ES @ Masterclub

Tue. Nov. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Wed. Nov. 10 - NYC @ Mercury Lounge

Fri. Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Fri. Nov. 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Nov. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Tue. Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile