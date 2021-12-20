Squid tell us about some of their favorite tourmates from 2021

UK band Squid released Bright Green Field back in May, which has become one of 2021's most acclaimed debuts, making Best of the Year lists from Mojo, The Quietus, PUP, and more. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can listen below.

Squid wrapped up their first North American tour last month, and will be back for an even bigger tour in 2022. When we asked them if they'd like to contribute a year-end list, Squid gave us a list of some of their favorite tourmates from this year. "We’ve felt really lucky to be able get back to touring properly since summer. It’s been amazing to be joined by some insanely good support acts in these shows and we loved watching them before going on stage ourselves. They took the evenings to another level and gave them real variety. There’s too many to mention in a top 10, but here’s a selection of some of our favourites."

Check out Squid's list below.

Squid's spring tour includes NYC shows at Bowery Ballroom on March 22 (tickets) and Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 23 (tickets).

SQUID - SOME OF OUR FAVORITE TOURMATES OF 2021

r beny

Gwenifer Raymond

Kaputt

Marisa Anderson

Sharkula and muqks

Martha Skye Murphy

Deliluh

safejas

Lonker see

Mandy, Indiana

Check out pics from Squid's NYC show at Mercury Lounge: