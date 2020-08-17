Squidbillies drops Unknown Hinson after Dolly Parton / Black Lives Matter comments

Adult Swim animated series Squidbillies has dropped Unknown Hinson (real name Stuart D. Baker), who voiced lead character Early Cuyler on the show, after Facebook comments he made against Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter movement. "We're aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker," wrote Squidbillies creators Dave Willis and Jim Fortier in a statement. "The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of 'Squidbillies' will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately."

Hinson had written a number of Facebook comments in reaction to a Billboard article where Dolly Parton came out in support of Black Lives Matter. (Those comments were all deleted.) On Saturday, he posted an apology on his Facebook, saying "Dear friends, I have sincerely apologized for my post regarding Dolly Parton, BLM, race and everything. I apologized for my actions, my bad choice of words and any offense I may have caused to anyone. I don't know what else you want from me. If you're not satisfied with my apology, just tell me what else you want." That post has also since been deleted.

Reverend Guitars, who made an Unknown Hinson signature guitar, announced they were not working with him any more. "Hi, we are no longer associated with Unknown Hinson. We have stopped production on his guitars and we have removed him from our website. Thank you for your concern.