Squirrel Flower announces 2022 tour

Squirrel Flower released her sophomore LP, Planet (i), via Polyvinyl in June (order on blood orange vinyl), and she has tour dates scheduled this fall supporting Soccer Mommy and Iron & Wine. She's now announced a headlining tour, happening in 2022 that includes US dates in February and March, and Europe and UK dates in April and May. Mia Joy, Christelle Bofale, and Tenci each join her on the US leg, which includes stops in Columbus, Detroit, Cleveland, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Omaha and more. See all dates below.

There are two NYC shows, at Mercury Lounge on February 9 with Mia Joy (tickets), and at Baby's All Right on February 11 with Christelle Bofale (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is on March 9 at The Echo with Tenci (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday 9/17 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale on Tuesday 9/14 at 10 AM local time.

Stream Planet (i) below, and order it on blood orange vinyl HERE.

SQUIRREL FLOWER: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sep 14, 2021 Sunstroke House Columbus, MS *

Sep 15, 2021 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA *

Sep 16, 2021 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC *

Sep 17, 2021 Ottobar Baltimore, MD *

Sep 18, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA *

Sep 19, 2021 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. *

Sep 21, 2021 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY *

Sep 22, 2021 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA *

Sep 23, 2021 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA *

Sep 24, 2021 Backside 405 Burlington, VT *

Sep 25, 2021 Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA *

Sep 28, 2021 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH *

Sep 29, 2021 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL *

Oct 1, 2021 Cannery Ballroom Nashville, TN *

Nov 5, 2021 Refuge Lounge Appleton, WI #

Nov 6, 2021 Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA #

Nov 7, 2021 The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee Milwaukee, WI #

Nov 10, 2021 The State Theatre State College, PA #

Nov 11, 2021 Center for the Arts of Homer Homer, NY #

Nov 12, 2021 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY #

Nov 13, 2021 Bethel Woods Center For the Arts Bethel, NY #

Nov 15, 2021 Asbury Hall Babeville Buffalo, NY #

Nov 16, 2021 Cleveland Museum of Art Cleveland, OH #

Nov 17, 2021 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI #

Nov 19, 2021 Buskirk-Chumley Theater Bloomington, IN #

Feb 3, 2022 Rose Bowl Tavern Urbana, IL

Feb 4, 2022 Rumba Cafe Columbus, OH

Feb 5, 2022 The Sanctuary Hamtramck, MI

Feb 6, 2022 Mahall's Lakewood, OH

Feb 7, 2022 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 9, 2022 Mercury Lounge New York, NY

Feb 10, 2022 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Feb 11, 2022 Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY

Feb 12, 2022 PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA

Feb 14, 2022 Songbyrd Washington, DC

Feb 16, 2022 Cat's Cradle - Back Room Carrboro, NC

Feb 17, 2022 Purgatory at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Feb 18, 2022 The High Watt Nashville, TN

Feb 19, 2022 Zanzabar Louisville, KY

Feb 20, 2022 Schubas Tavern Chicago, IL

Mar 2, 2022 Duck Room at Blueberry Hill St Louis, MO

Mar 4, 2022 Ruins Dallas, TX

Mar 5, 2022 Meanwhile Brewing Austin, TX

Mar 7, 2022 Club Congress Tucson, AZ

Mar 9, 2022 The Echo Los Angeles, CA

Mar 10, 2022 Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA

Mar 12, 2022 Polaris Hall Portland, OR

Mar 13, 2022 Barboza Seattle, WA

Mar 15, 2022 The Shredder Boise, ID

Mar 17, 2022 Lost Lake Lounge Denver, CO

Mar 19, 2022 Reverb Lounge Omaha, NE

Mar 20, 2022 7th St. Entry Minneapolis, MN

Apr 17, 2022 Nice N Sleazy Glasgow, UK

Apr 18, 2022 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

Apr 20, 2022 The White Hotel Manchester, UK

Apr 21, 2022 Lafayette London, UK

Apr 23, 2022 The Louisiana Bristol, UK

Apr 24, 2022 The Green Door Store Brighton, UK

Apr 26, 2022 Blue Shell Cologne, Germany

Apr 27, 2022 Rotondes Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Apr 28, 2022 Molotow Skybar Hamburg, Germany

Apr 29, 2022 Badehaus Berlin, Germany

May 1, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 3, 2022 Bogen F Zürich, ZH

May 4, 2022 Le Hasard Ludique Paris, France

May 5, 2022 Charlatan Ghent, Belgium

* - w/ Soccer Mommy

# - w/ Iron & Wine