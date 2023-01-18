Squirrel Flower shares song ft. MJ Lenderman, touring with Horse Jumper of Love & more

Squirrel Flower, the project of Ella Williams, has shared "Your Love," a full-band rework of "Your Love Is A Disaster" off her 2022 Planet EP. "Your Love" features a standout guitar part from Wednesday's MJ Lenderman, adding to the twangy indie rock of the updated version. Ella explains, “This song is the big version of itself. I started playing it live with a full band last year and it was so fun I had to record it. Jake put down the incredible solo and voila the song was complete.“ Listen to "Your Love" below.

Squirrel Flower has also announced an East Coast solo tour, most of which is co-headlining with Horse Jumper of Love, and she has other dates coming up with Maria BC, Dearly Somber and more. Tickets for the newly-announced run go on sale Friday (10/20) at 10 AM local time.

Squirrel Flower hits NYC on March 11 at Public Records in Brooklyn, and that show is with Dan English. All dates below.

SQUIRREL FLOWER -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Thu. Jan. 26 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village !

Tue. Feb. 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

Fri. Mar. 3 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church $

Sat. Mar. 4 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $

Sun. Mar. 5 - Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery $

Tue. Mar. 7 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

Wed. Mar. 8 - Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge $

Thu. Mar. 9 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s $

Fri. Mar. 10 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom $

Sat. March 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records ^

Sun. March 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Side Chapel &

! w/ Dearly Somber & Soft and Dumb

# w/ NoSo and Maria BC

$ coheadline w/ Horse Jumper of Love

& w/ Brian Brittle

^ w/ Dan English