SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch & Carter Logan) announce new LP ft. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anika & Marc Ribot

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan have announced the first proper full-length album by their SQÜRL project, following various EPs and film scores. Titled Silver Haze, the album was produced by Randall Dunn (Sunn O))), Boris, Marissa Nadler, etc), and it features Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anika, and Marc Ribot. It arrives May 5 via Sacred Bones (pre-order), and the haunting, hypnotic lead single "Berlin '87" is out now, along with a video directed by Jem Cohen (who did the Fugazi film Instrument, the Elliott Smith short film Lucky Three, and much more).

"He's one of our favorite filmmakers, and with his magical hands and eyes, he somehow captures the most evocative details that most people don't even notice," the duo say of Jem. "The images he has chosen and shaped so perfectly evoke the feeling of our music, and then elevate it to another level."

Jem adds, "Roaming Central and Eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall, backpack crammed with Super 8 cameras, I was deeply moved by the landscape. I couldn’t have guessed some of the footage would surface over a quarter-century later in a film for Jim and Carter’s band. They work hard to forge their expansive sound, with its indomitable beat and secret harmonics. Glad I had that backpack, and to be of service."

Check out the new song and video:

Tracklist

1. Berlin '87

2. The End of the World

3. Garden Of Glass Flowers feat. Marc Ribot

4. She Don't Wanna Talk About It feat. Anika

5. Il Deserto Rosso feat. Marc Ribot

6. John Ashbery Takes A Walk feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg

7. Queen Elizabeth

8. Silver Haze