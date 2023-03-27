SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch & Carter Logan) & Bria playing the Rainbow Room for new indieballroom series

NYC's Rainbow Room, on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Center, and Rough Trade Records, situated a few stories below it, are teaming up for a new concert series, "indieballroom." They've announced the first edition, happening on Sunday, May 7 at Rainbow Room. It features Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan's project SQÜRL, who will be celebrating the release of their first proper full-length album, Silver Haze, along with Bria (Bria Salmena and Duncan Hay Jennings of FRIGS and Orville Peck's band) and a to-be announced special guest. Tickets are on sale now.

