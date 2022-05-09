SRSQ announces new LP ‘Ever Crashing,’ (watch “Saved for Summer” video)
SRSQ, aka Kennedy Ashyln, released "Someday I Will Bask in the Sun" in January, and she's now revealed it's the final track on her new album, Ever Crashing, due out August 19 via Dais. She's shared a new single, the anthemic, multi-layered "Save for Summer," which she says "echoes the yearning to escape a depressive miasma, the desperate desire to stop watching life through a window. The video takes place in the psychedelic haze of isolation and stagnation, of being suspended in the grasp of a downward spiral, longing for liberation. At its core burns a tepid hope that ‘real’ life remains within reach.” Watch it below.
SRSQ is on a co-headlining tour with RIKI in Europe this spring, and with US dates still to come. Stay tuned, and see all her current dates below.
SRSQ - EVER CRASHING TRACK LIST
1. It Always Rains
2. Saved For Summer
3. Dead Loss
4. Used to Love
5. Ever Crashing
6. Fear
7. Winter, Slowly
8. Abyss
9. Élan Vital
10. Someday I Will Bask In The Sun
SRSQ: 2022 TOUR WITH RIKI
May 13: Jun Darmstadt - Oetinger Villa
May 14: Jena - Cafe Wagner
May 15: Prague - Underdogs
May 16: Lodz - DOM
May 17: Warsaw - Poglos
May 18: Gdansk - Drizzly Grizzly
May 19: Berlin - Urban Spree
May 20: Cologne - Blue Shell
May 22: Utrecht - Db's
May 24: London - Moth Club
May 25: Manchester - White Hotel
May 26: Glasgow - Audio
May 27: Liverpool - “Kazimier Stockroom "
May 28: Bristol - Strange Brew
May 30: Paris - L’international
May 31: Freiburg - Slow Club
Jun 01: Munich - Rote Sonne
Jun 02: Wien - Kramladen
Jun 03: Leipzig - Wave Gotik Treffen