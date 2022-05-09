SRSQ announces new LP ‘Ever Crashing,’ (watch “Saved for Summer” video)

SRSQ, aka Kennedy Ashyln, released "Someday I Will Bask in the Sun" in January, and she's now revealed it's the final track on her new album, Ever Crashing, due out August 19 via Dais. She's shared a new single, the anthemic, multi-layered "Save for Summer," which she says "echoes the yearning to escape a depressive miasma, the desperate desire to stop watching life through a window. The video takes place in the psychedelic haze of isolation and stagnation, of being suspended in the grasp of a downward spiral, longing for liberation. At its core burns a tepid hope that ‘real’ life remains within reach.” Watch it below.

SRSQ is on a co-headlining tour with RIKI in Europe this spring, and with US dates still to come. Stay tuned, and see all her current dates below.

SRSQ - Ever Crashing loading...

SRSQ - EVER CRASHING TRACK LIST

1. It Always Rains

2. Saved For Summer

3. Dead Loss

4. Used to Love

5. Ever Crashing

6. Fear

7. Winter, Slowly

8. Abyss

9. Élan Vital

10. Someday I Will Bask In The Sun

SRSQ: 2022 TOUR WITH RIKI

May 13: Jun Darmstadt - Oetinger Villa

May 14: Jena - Cafe Wagner

May 15: Prague - Underdogs

May 16: Lodz - DOM

May 17: Warsaw - Poglos

May 18: Gdansk - Drizzly Grizzly

May 19: Berlin - Urban Spree

May 20: Cologne - Blue Shell

May 22: Utrecht - Db's

May 24: London - Moth Club

May 25: Manchester - White Hotel

May 26: Glasgow - Audio

May 27: Liverpool - “Kazimier Stockroom "

May 28: Bristol - Strange Brew

May 30: Paris - L’international

May 31: Freiburg - Slow Club

Jun 01: Munich - Rote Sonne

Jun 02: Wien - Kramladen

Jun 03: Leipzig - Wave Gotik Treffen