SRSQ shares trippy “Used to Love” video, announces fall tour dates with Ceremony, Choirboy

SRSQ has shared a trippy new video for "Used to Love" off this year's very good Ever Crashing. “Cinematographer Leigh Violet and I drew on visual references from many artists, people, and real-life locations including ‘Blue Velvet’, John Waters, the Madonna Inn, Creepy Gals, Busby Berkeley, the Cramps, Jayne Mansfield, and uncanny animatronics of yesteryear,' says SRSQ (Kennedy Ashlyn). "The video cheekily plays at the fact that through it all, in this fantasy world as in real life, I will always have my music and my cats." Watch the video below.

Additionally, SRSQ has announced her first tour since the pandemic. It kicks off in Austin at Levitation fest, and then she'll join Ceremony and Gel on November dates (including Brooklyn's The Meadows on 11/11) and Choirboy on West Coast dates in December. All dates are listed below.

SRSQ - 2022 TOUR DATES

10/30/22: Austin, TX - Levitation

11/02/22: Fort Worth, TX - Tulips *

11/04/22: Atlanta, GA - Underground Atlanta *

11/05/22: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records *

11/07/22: Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall *

11/08/22: Washington, DC - DC9 *

11/09/22: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *

11/10/22: Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs *

11/11/22: Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows *

11/12/22: Lakewood, OH - Mahall's *

12/02/22: Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall ~

12/03/22: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ~

12/04/22: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ~

12/06/22: Reno, NV - The Holland Project ~

12/08/22: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall ~

12/09/22: San Jose, CA - The Ritz ~

12/10/22: Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco #

* with Ceremony

~ with Choir Boy

# Dais Records 15 Year Anniversary w/ Drab Majesty, ADULT., Choir Boy & More