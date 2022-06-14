SSD announce first-ever reissue of 1982 debut; guitarist chats with Fiddlehead’s Pat Flynn

As you may know, the recently-launched Trust Records has been reissuing punk and hardcore classics lately, and today they've announced a very long-awaited -- and actually first-ever -- reissue of pioneering Boston hardcore band SSD's debut album, The Kids Will Have Their Say. This marks the album's first time on vinyl since its initial release in 1982 and the first time the album will be on streaming services. It's due in 2023.

SSD guitarist Al Barile says, "For the past 39 years, I’ve been looking for the right time and situation to rerelease the first SS Decontrol album. SSD fans have been asking for The Kids Will Have Their Say since it went out of print 40 years ago. A few years ago, Keith Morris from Circle Jerks told me about Trust Records, and it sounded like it might be a good fit. I talked with [Trust co-founder] Joe Nelson about the record for almost two years, and with each text, phone call, and discussion, the fit came together. It feels like a perfect marriage."

Trust co-founder (and Judge bassist) Matt Pincus adds, "Great records change lives. You remember when a voice you never heard before reaches you for the first time and changes the course of your life. SSD did this for an entire generation of kids. Those that were lucky enough to see the band and get a copy of The Kids Will Have Their Say in its first run knew they had something special and told us all about it. Those of us who were younger and only heard it second or third hand on tape just knew that these were the guys that invented it all. This is one of those records that reverberates through generations. It is the essence of the mission of Trust Records - to honor and promote the finest music of the genre for fans past, present, and future."

For the reissue, the album was remastered off of the original analog tapes by David Gardner at Infrasonic. According to a press release, "The master tapes themselves had been neglected and sustained water damage along with some mold. However Dan Johnson of Audio Achieving Services was able to restore them back to life in their entirety." The re-release will also include the unreleased song "Typical America" and a 20-page booklet designed by Brian Ray Turcotte that features flyers, band memorabilia; and unpublished photos from Glen E. Friedman. Trust also launched a limited, official SSD merch line with a shirt and shorts, and you can get that here.

Also in anticipation of the reissue, Al Barile joined Fiddlehead/Have Heart vocalist Pat Flynn to talk Boston hardcore history, straightedge culture, and much more for Trust's video series "One Two Me You." Watch it below.

Tracklist

SIDE A

1. "Boiling Point"

2. "Fight Them"

3. "Do You Even Care"

4. "Not Normal"

5. "Wasted Youth"

6. "Jock Itch"

7. "Fun to You"

8. "V.A."

9. "How Much Art"

SIDE B

10. "The Kids Will Have Their Say"

11. "Headed Straight"

12. "War Threat"

13. "Teach Me Violence"

14. "Screw"

15. "Who's to Judge"

16. "Police Beat"

17. "United"

18. "The End"