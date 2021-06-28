St. Ann’s Warehouse announces free outdoor concert series (Sunny Jain, more)
Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse will be hosting a free outdoor concert series in July and August. Dubbed "Get Back!: The Dock Street Concerts 2021," the series will take place every Thursday at the top of Dock Street, between St. Ann’s Warehouse and Jane’s Carousel. Here's the July lineup:
- July 1: Sunny Jain’s “East East West”
- July 8: Zonya Love’s “Spiritual Uprising”
- July 15: Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton
- July 22: Eli Fola
- July 29: Cyrus Aaron’s & the BLK HRS
The concerts will go from 7-9 PM and more information on the "Get Back!" series is here. Stay tuned for the August lineup.
St. Ann's hosted "Get Back!" shows last summer, too, but they were a little more socially distanced. Watch video from the 2020 series below.
Sunny Jain released new album Phoenix Rise! earlier this year.