St. Ann’s Warehouse announces free outdoor concert series (Sunny Jain, more)

Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse will be hosting a free outdoor concert series in July and August. Dubbed "Get Back!: The Dock Street Concerts 2021," the series will take place every Thursday at the top of Dock Street, between St. Ann’s Warehouse and Jane’s Carousel. Here's the July lineup:

July 1 : Sunny Jain ’s “East East West”

: ’s “East East West” July 8 : Zonya Love ’s “Spiritual Uprising”

: ’s “Spiritual Uprising” July 15 : Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton

: July 22 : Eli Fola

: July 29: Cyrus Aaron’s & the BLK HRS

The concerts will go from 7-9 PM and more information on the "Get Back!" series is here. Stay tuned for the August lineup.

St. Ann's hosted "Get Back!" shows last summer, too, but they were a little more socially distanced. Watch video from the 2020 series below.

Sunny Jain released new album Phoenix Rise! earlier this year.