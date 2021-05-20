St. Mark’s Comics reopening in Industry City

East Village institution St. Mark's Comics closed in February of 2019 after 36 years. The store has now announced that it's making a return, to Industry City in Brooklyn. "There was such an enormous outpouring of support when we closed our last location," owner Mitch Cutler says in a press release. "We were a proud part of the East Village for over 35 years. The decision to close wasn't easy, but it's what we had to do at the time."

"Almost immediately, people began proposing a new shop," Cutler continued. "We've had many offers to reopen over the past two and a half years. The pandemic certainly slowed us down, but we were really waiting for the right situation. We're tremendously excited to have found the perfect new home at Industry City."

They've also added a new partner, Nick Giangarra, a longtime comics professional and previous general manager of St. Mark's Comics.

Visitors to their new location should feel right at home; Cutler says, "You can expect the same vast stock, deep back issues, and dedicated customer service that you've come to expect since we started in 1984. But we're also adding a new layer of expertise—and a vintage toy inventory—by combining forces with Nick's company, Big Tin Robot Toys and Collectibles."

Jim Somoza, Director of Development at Industry City, says, "With the recent opening of HiFi Provisions Record Shop, vintage markets like A Current Affair, and antique purveyors such as cityFoundry, the arrival of a renowned comic book establishment like St. Mark's Comics marks our campus as a haven for old school New York."

The Industry City St. Mark's Comics is currently set to open in mid-summer. Stay tuned for more details.