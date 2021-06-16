St. Vincent adds Radio City Music Hall show to 2021 tour (BrooklynVegan Presale password here)

St. Vincent recently announced a fall tour supporting her new album, Daddy's Home. It was missing an NYC show, and she's now announced that she'll play Radio City Music Hall on October 12. It's her first time headlining the venue, and she writes, "You can't write an album set in New York and not play a show there!"

You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting today (6/16 at noon, with the password StVegan. If you miss out on our presale, general sale begins Thursday, June 17 at noon.

St. Vincent also added festival sets at All Things Go and Mad Cool to her tour. See all of her upcoming dates below.

ST. VINCENT: 2021 TOUR

September 3 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

September 4 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

September 7 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

September 8 – Stage AE Indoor – Pittsburgh, PA

September 10 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

September 11 - Pitchfork Festival - Chicago, IL

September 14 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

September 16 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

September 18 - SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center - Salt Lake City, UT

September 19 - Life Is Beautiful - Las Vegas, NV

September 22 – Vina Robles – Paso Robles, CA (direct support: Spoon)

September 23 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (direct support: Spoon)

September 24 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA (support: Spoon and Mereba)

October 3 - ACL - Austin, TX

October 5 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

October 7 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

October 8 – Pageant – St. Louis, MO

October 9 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

October 11 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

October 12 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

October 14 – Boch Center - Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

October 15 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

October 16 - All Things Go Festival, Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

October 18 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

October 20 – Fillmore – Detroit, MI

October 22-24 - Shaky Knees - Atlanta, GA