St Vincent announces ‘Down and Out Downtown’ streaming concert special

St Vincent has recorded a streaming concert special titled "Down and Out Downtown" that will air on Moment House on August 4 & 5 with four different global streaming times. The special will feature the live debuts of a number of songs from St. Vincent's new album, Daddy's Home, as well as new arrangements of older favorites, performed with her band: Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

"Down and Out Downtown" was directed by Bill Benz who also directed St Vincent and Carrie Brownstein's new film The Nowehere Inn, and promises to be "a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality." As you can see in the trailer, it was shot to look like a '70s TV special, complete with an era-appropriate 4x3 aspect ratio. You can watch the trailer below, and here are the livestream dates and times by territory:

North + South America: August 4th, 6 PM PDT/9 PM ET

Australia & New Zealand: August 5th, 7 PM AEST

Asia: August 5th, 8 PM JST

Europe, UK & Africa: August 5th, 6 PM BST

Tickets for the special are on sale now.

St Vincent will be on tour this fall, including a big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on October 12 (tickets).