St. Vincent announces fall tour, played “Down” on ‘Fallon’ (watch)

St Vincent was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, and she and the Down and Out Downtown Band played "Down" from her new album Daddy's Home. In keeping with the '70s vibe of the album, the performance was filmed using video effects to make it appear like it was taped 40 years ago. You can watch that below.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent just announced a fall U.S. tour that kicks off September 3 in Portland, ME and also includes stops in Burlington, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Chicago (Pitchfork fest), Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas (Life is Beautiful fest), Paso Robles, Berkeley and Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl on 9/24), the Austin City Limits festival, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, St Louis, Nashville, Philly, Boston, New Haven, Cleveland and Detroit. The three California shows are with Spoon, and The Hollywood Bowl show also has Mereba as opener. No NYC date has been announced yet.

Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Thursday, June 3 at 10 AM local with presales starting today at noon local (password: WHOSYOURDADDY) -- except for the Hollywood Bowl show which goes on sale June 1 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

St Vincent - 2021 Tour Dates

September 3 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

September 4 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

September 7 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

September 8 – Stage AE Indoor – Pittsburgh, PA

September 10 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

September 11 - Pitchfork Festival - Chicago, IL

September 14 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

September 16 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

September 18 - SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center - Salt Lake City, UT

September 19 - Life Is Beautiful - Las Vegas, NV

September 22 – Vina Robles – Paso Robles, CA (direct support: Spoon)

September 23 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (direct support: Spoon)

September 24 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA (support: Spoon and Mereba)

October 3 - ACL - Austin, TX

October 5 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

October 7 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

October 8 – Pageant – St. Louis, MO

October 9 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

October 11 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

October 14 – Boch Center - Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

October 15 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

October 18 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

October 20 – Fillmore – Detroit, MI